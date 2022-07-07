Instagrammer's dream: Check how dazzling Montreal's infinity mirrored rooms look (PHOTOS)

If you’re looking to dazzle up your Instagram page, two photogenic “infinity mirrored rooms” are on display at Montreal’s PHI Centre.

PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art is currently showcasing Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe, a new exhibit from acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The 93-year-old Kusama first created the expansive retro rooms in 1965 and has created more than 20 such installations over the past six decades.

The free exhibition allows visitors to enter one at a time, offering a mirrored look into an endless spectacular 3D LED landscape, offering infinite expansive reflections.

Sound trippy? It is.

Dancing Lights That Flew Up to the Universe introduces visitors to the “spiritual and philosophical depth of the artist’s work,” says the PHI museum, including the two striking infinity mirrored rooms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Pogonat (@catpogonat)

Both rooms are filled with hanging light globes that alternate in colours. “The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth,” says PHI.

While admission is free, a reservation for timed entry will be required in order to ensure low waiting times and a pleasant passage through the exhibition.

Born in Matsumoto, Japan, in 1929, Yayoi Kusama is regarded as one of the most popular living contemporary artists in the world today. Over the past seven decades, she has created painting, sculpture, installation, drawing, and film, as well as performance, fashion, design, literature, and immersive installations.

“Kusama has long explored the conceptual and formal aspects of phenomenology and immersion in her work,” says PHI. “At a time when the digital and virtual have overwhelmed our sensibilities, Kusama’s environments proffer analog experiences that both situate viewers within and beyond our universes.”

The exhibit is on display from Wednesday to Sunday and reservations are required. PHI says that spots fill up quickly so you might want to act fast.

Dancing Lights That Flew Up to the Universe will be on display until January 15, 2023.

Until then, here’s how the gorgeous display looks in the virtual world of Instagram.

When: From now until January 15, 2023

Time: 12 – 7 pm Wednesday – Friday; 11 am – 6 pm Saturday – Sunday

Where: PHI Centre

Price: Free