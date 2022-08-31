6 new Montreal restaurants you should check out this September

It’s September already?! Where did the summer go?

At least there’s solace knowing that when one season’s doors open, another one opens… and so too do new restaurant doors.

If you’re looking to keep a little bit of freshness, excitement, and tastiness even as the fall breeze starts to kick in, check out any of these new Montreal restaurants in September.

What do we want?… BURGERS! How do we want?… WITH NO OIL! This new burger spot in Saint-Henri is Montreal’s first-ever airfryer-only fast-food joint and is even said to have “the baddest chicken in town.” It’s Halal, too, so even more diets and lifestyles can join in on the oil-free action.

Address: 3171 rue Saint-Jacques

Phone: (514) 933-1777

Montrealers love being in the know of all of the city’s best-kept secrets, but this speakeasy in Rosemont takes it to a whole new level. Opened in July, you need to reserve and get a changing password. Once inside, you’ll find a fabulous cocktail menu, amazing wines and house music to really give you the coolest vibes.

Address: 806 boulevard Rosemont

Phone: (438) 874-9542

Everyone’s favourite brunch spot is making its way downtown to Le Cathcart, the food hall experience that’s taken the business district by storm. Opening on September 26, you can grab all of your weekend brunch staples in between meetings.

Address: 1 Place Monseigneur Charbonneau

Phone: TBD

Bringing recipes from the Old Country to Old Montreal, izzeria Zappoli is finally opening after much anticipation. Promising the “best traditional Italian pizza in town,” this spot will also serve as a coffee shop, fine deli and meal prep counter for all of your Italian culinary cravings.

Address: 48 rue McGill

Phone: TBA

Can you ever really have too many coffee shops or bistros? We agree… no you can’t. Cafe Nao is a cafe and bistro that opened in Little Italy in September and is the ultimate “meeting of flavours.” Whether you’re starting your day or ending off the night, this place is all about living in the Nao.

Address: 7120 boul. St Laurent

Phone:(438) 380-3043

“Maybe you’re not homesick. Maybe you just miss home.” That’s the motto of Lulu Épicerie, a new Lebanese takeout counter and market in Saint-Henri. Serving authentic recipes and importing items for sale from Lebanon, this spot is so delicious that it’ll make you miss Lebanon whether you’re from there or have never even been.

Address: 2507 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: (514) 507-5858