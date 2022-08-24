No more oil: Montreal's first-ever all-air fryer restaurant just opened

A new Montreal restaurant has completely ditched fryer oil.

Wanted Burger has officially opened in Saint-Henri, a cozy new spot off Saint-Jacques that air-fries “absolutely everything.”

While speaking with Daily Hive Dished, the owners of the new Halal joint say they’re “putting a twist on fast food.” Everything from chicken, patties, fries, tenders, buns, and even dessert is all air-fried.

“We use no oil!” says the new foodie spot. Wanted Burger, who claims to have “the baddest chicken in town,” says the initiative is to keep the flavour and remove the guilt.

The air fryer concept has become increasingly popular over the past half-decade for people looking to eat healthier. The fryers mimic the results of deep fryers by using nothing more than hot air and no oil.

It sounds like sorcery, huh?

Air fryers consist of a heating mechanism and a fan. Food is placed in a fryer-style basket and when turned on, hot air rushes down and starts cooking.

The rapid circulation makes food crispy — much like deep-frying but sans oil.

How about scarfing down some chicken sandwiches and onion rings without feeling guilty? Wanted Burger is open every day and even offers late-night hours for foodies looking for those post-dinner burgers without feeling too bad…

Address: 3171 rue Saint-Jacques

Time: Monday to Friday, 11:30 am to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 10 pm