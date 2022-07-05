New Montreal restaurants you should check out this July

This summer in Montreal definitely feels like the first normal season we’ve had in a long time, so it’s no wonder we’re looking to head back to some of our faves and a bunch of new restaurants.

As July in Montreal gets going (come on, it’s the best time of the year), check out a new terrace, some frozen treats, a resto-nightclub fusion and more.

And, if you’re a month behind, don’t forget to check out some of Montreal’s new(ish) spots from June, right here.

Montreal restaurants? July? Here we come.

Délices & Rhum is a new bistronomic restaurant and rum distillery located in the heart of Old Montreal.

Fusing exposed stone, wood, and French cuisine, Délices & Rhums is right at home in the Old Port.

Address: 269 Rue de la Commune Est

Phone: (438) 380-6618

Système is a brand new nightlife scene, calling its multifaceted spot a “restaurant, bar, club, venue, lounge, social club, meeting place, and memory-making environment,” all in one space.

That’s tough to top.

The venue’s Instagram page markets itself as “business in the front, party in the back.”

Address: 6905 rue St-Hubert, La Plaza St-Hubert

Phone: (514) 276-8501

Everyone’s favourite spot for gelato and ice cream in Old Montreal, Mlle Catherine Café + Gelato, has officially made its way into Montreal’s premier food hall dining experience with a menu of gelatos, sorbets, milkshakes, and more to keep you refreshed all summer long.

Address: 705 rue Sainte-Catherine O

Phone: (514) 370-3883

Another food hall in the downtown core is joining in on the terrace fun just in time for the good summer weather (finally!).

With more of Montreal’s incredible food scene at diners’ fingertips and views of the city galore, what more could you ask for?

Address: 1 Place Ville Marie

Phone: (514) 379-6163

Offering a menu of fried fish, grilled meats, and other dishes with succulent, rich flavours, Peskerô’s latest location is in Rosemont, bringing affordable Middle Eastern bites to even more people across the city.

Address: 3177 rue Masson

Phone: (514)-419-3177