5 cool new Montreal restaurants to check out now that it's officially summer

It’s officially the beginning of summer and a new season is a call to add some new spots to your ever-growing list of Montreal restaurants to try.
Toss on some shorts, a tee, and those shades, here are all of the restaurants you need to check out in the city this summer.
La Cantine
A brand new spot on the St. Lawrence River, La Cantine has brought yet another waterfront terrace to Montreal just in time for June, July, and August’s nice weather.
We’re talkin’ great eats and even better views. On the gourmet menu, find lots of seafood, small bites, and fantastic drinks.
Address: 2 rue de la Commune Ouest
Canal Lounge
This classic spot on the canal is found just outside of the Atwater Market and has officially reopened its doors to help Montrealers take drinks on the water a little more literally.
Small and intimate, this place is perfect for a 5 à 7 or a dinner on a summer evening.
Address: 22 ave. Atwater
Phone: (514) 819-0731
Nikkei
Nikkei cuisine combines Peruvian and Japanese culinary traditions in a fusion that’s light and refreshing yet packed with flavour.
Opening June 23, Nikkei is a stunning new cocktail and tapas bar that showcases the cuisine in a sleek and sexy way.
Address: 1577 ave. Laurier Est
Yumi Burger
There’s nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, juicy burger and Yumi Burger is the new place to do so. These burgers are Halal, too, so even more people can enjoy the Yumi-ness.
Address: 1448 rue Mackay
Phone: (514) 846-3336
Stellina
If there’s one cuisine that Montrealers could never get enough of, it’s Italian. Stellina is one of the newest spots in the game and is serving up dishes that are so exquisitely beautiful, that they belong in a magazine.
Address: 410 rue Saint-Jacques
Phone: (514) 843-9191