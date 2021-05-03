6 movies and TV shows being filmed in Montreal right now

Over the past decade, Montreal has become a pretty respectable filming location for big-time movies and TV shows in the industry.

Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman was shot on the island last year, the big-budget Tom Holland flick Chaos Walking was shot in Montreal the year before, and the X-Men franchise, John Wick, Arrival, and Mother! were also shot across the greater Montreal area over the past few years.

Now that Halle Berry has finished shooting Roland Emmerich’s new flick, Moonfall, which began principal photography this past fall, here are a handful of movies and TV shows that are being shot in Montreal right now, according to ACTRA.

Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) is a Canadian labour union. Its Montreal branch represents more than 3,000 professional performers working in the English-language recorded media in Quebec.

As of May 2021, here is what’s being shot in our own backyard:

Starring Michelle Monaghan, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Isaacs, and Richard Dreyfuss, Spinning Gold is a biopic of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart, co-founder of Casablanca Records.

Faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence.

The series began filming in Montreal on November 13 and wraps up on April 30.

Starring Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, and John Hannah, Transplant follows an ER doctor, who fled his native Syria to come to Canada, who must overcome numerous obstacles to resume a career in the high stakes world of emergency medicine.

Single All the Way – Streaming

Single All the Way started shooting in Pointe-Claire at the end of March and is slated to wrap in June.

The film stars Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Urie, and Philemon Chambers and follows a perpetually single man who convinces his best friend to join him for the holidays to pretend they’re in a relationship.

Love Song for Noel – Feature film

Details for this feature are being kept under wraps. It starts shooting on May 10 and wraps on May 25.

E-77 – Feature film

Details for this production are all TBA, according to Actra.