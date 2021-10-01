These movies and TV shows are being filmed in Montreal right now

Over the past decade, Montreal has become a pretty respectable filming location for big-time movies and TV shows in the industry.

Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman was shot on the island last year, the big-budget Tom Holland flick Chaos Walking was shot in Montreal the year before, and the X-Men franchise, John Wick, Arrival, and Mother! were also shot across the greater Montreal area over the past few years.

Now that actress Joaquin Phoenix finished filming Ari Aster’s next film, Disappointment Blvd. right here in town, here are a handful of movies and TV shows that are being shot in Montreal right now, according to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA).

ACTRA is a Canadian labour union. Its Montreal branch represents more than 3,000 professional performers working in the English-language recorded media in Quebec.

As of October 2021, here is what’s being shot in our own backyard:

In this series, Noah Centineo will play a fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

Allegedly the working title for the seventh installment in the Transformers franchise. E-77 is set to continue production in Montreal until September 30.

From the executive producers who worked on Netflix’s smash-hit series The Crown, comes a new series adapted from the bestselling Chief Inspector Armand Gamache crime novels. The detective protagonist of the Louise Penny novels is Quebecois, making Montreal a logical place to film the series.

Based on the BBC show of the same name, the American series Ghosts began filming here in early August. The show’s premise is that of a couple who moves into a house that’s haunted by its former residents.