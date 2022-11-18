This is low-key one of Montreal's most popular Instagram spots (PHOTOS)
Okay. Don’t tell anyone but this might be the coolest Instagram spot in all of Montreal.
We’re talkin’ water, dimly lit rows of lanterns, and modern architecture — what else could you want?
Inaugurated in 1992, the World Trade Centre takes up a full city block where Old Montreal meets the International Quartier.
And it absolutely sparkles on the ‘gram.
“Its modern architecture incorporates several historical buildings and a part of the old Ruelle des Fortifications,” says Montreal’s tourism website.
It also features a portion of the Berlin wall — offered to Montreal for its 350th anniversary, a majestic fountain, and a hip mural called “Circulations,” and it’s all connected to the city’s underground pedestrian network.
The indoor setting is also covered with a massive glass skylight and is nearby shops, restaurants, and public transit.
Plus, it’s free to check out and has free WiFi. We’re telling you, it’s a hidden IG gem.
Check out the World Trade Centre Montreal at 747 rue du Square-Victoria, which is open every day from 6 am to 6 pm.
Until then, here’s what the location gem looks like in the virtual world of Instagram:
