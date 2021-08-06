Whether you’re an influencer or just looking to liven up your feed, there’s really never a bad time for a spontaneous photo shoot.

And if you live in Montreal, you’re basically surrounded by vintage landmarks, amazing views, and more than a few architectural wonders.

So, if you’re looking for new locations to explore, we here at Daily Hive have got you covered.

Here’s our definitive list of the most Instagrammable spots around town.

Westmount Summit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KW Urbain (@kellerwilliamsurbain)

This popular hangout atop Mont-Royal provides you with the most complete view of Montreal’s skyline.

Frequented by locals and tourists alike, the Westmount Summit is perfect for panorama pictures.

Address: 36 Summit Circle, Westmount

Hours: 5 am – 12 am

La Ronde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devansh Mistry (@devansh_mistry)

While most folks make their way over to Quebec’s biggest amusement park for an adrenaline rush or two, it also happens to be a great spot for pictures.

While you’re there, be sure to snap some shots of the Jacques Cartier (special points if it’s illuminated) … or maybe just a few of your friends screaming in terror as they experience the Goliath‘s insane drop.

Either way, plenty of fun to be had.

Address: 22 Chemin Macdonald

Hours: 10 am – 8 pm

Parc La Fontaine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bliss gardens (@bliss.gardens)

La Fontaine is the most happening park in the city, meaning there’s never a shortage of photo opportunities. So, while you’re enjoying the large (34 hectares) urban green space you can get some good shots of animals, greenery, or even some eccentric strangers.

Address: 1619 QC-138

Hours: 6 am – 12 am

Lachine Canal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dmitri D (@dima.den_)

Spanning nearly 15 kilometers across southwestern Montreal, the always-bustling Lachine Canal is an incredible spot for paddle boating, picnicking, and taking pictures.

Just keep your eyes peeled when you do so, or you might cause a bike collision!

Dorchester Square – Place Du Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claude Cormier + Associés (@claudecormierlandscape)

This beautiful 5-acre park runs through the heart of downtown, surrounded by the Dominion Square Building, the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral, and the Sun Life Building.

Its pleasantly designed layout and metropolitan backdrop give off major NYC vibes, making it the optimal spot for a business-casual coffee-in-the-park shoot.

Address: 2903 rue Peel

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Atwater Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Montreal (@dailyhivemontreal)

Since its opening in 1933, the Atwater Market has served as a gathering point for merchants of amazing local produce, flowers, cheeses, and meats.

If you’re going there for photos, you might as well enjoy some of the many free samples.

Address: 138 Atwater Avenue

Hours: 8 am – 6 pm

Mont-Royal Cross

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galerie Youn 갤러리 윤 (@youn_contemporary)

The wooden cross originally erected by Chomedey de Maisonneuve in 1643 has since been replaced with 26 tons of steel that light up at night. Despite the renovation, the cross is of major historical significance.

If you’re looking to capture Montreal through the lens, this place is a must.

Address: Olmsted Trail

Time: 6 am – 12 am

Square Saint-Louis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Montreal (@dailyhivemontreal)

With 19th houses that look like they’re straight out of The Addams Family, this street provides an excellent backdrop for living out your 19th-century European fantasies.

Be sure to double-check your photos for ghosts

Address: Rue St-Denis

Olympic Stadium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Matchday Man (@the_matchday_man)

Despite some of the controversy that came with its construction, our Olympic stadium is an unmistakable part of the city. So you might as well take advantage of its signature look and get some pictures out of it since it’s not being used for much else anymore.

Address: 4141 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Palais des congrès de Montréal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montreal, Canada 🇨🇦 | Travel (@montrealtravelers)

If you’re looking for a splash of color, then look no further; Palais des congrès is your spot. With 200,000-sq-ft of exhibition space, this convention centre is host to a variety of events throughout the year.

Its signature-colored windows can turn any boring portrait into a captivating one.

Address: 201 Viger Avenue

Hours: 8 am – 6 pm

Notre Dame Basilica

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ともや（Tomoya）🇯🇵✈︎旅グルいのエンジニア (@tomolog217)

This famous Old Montreal church was constructed nearly 200 years ago. Its Gothic Revival architecture is a sight to behold, easily making it one of the most photographable buildings in all of Quebec.

Address: 110 Notre-Dame Ouest

Hours: 9 am – 5 pm

Crescent Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shu Shen (@shenshu612)

Brimming with great bars and restaurants, Crescent Street will forever serve as one of Montreal’s nightlife hubs.

The recent skyline addition of an 8,500-square-metre mural of singer-songwriter and Montrealer Leonard Cohen has made it a hotspot for amateur and professional photographers alike. The homage to the late artist is just as heart-warming as it is aesthetically pleasing.

Address: Rue Crescent, from Sherbrooke to Ste. Catherine

McGill University

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McGill University (@mcgillu)

This storied university was recently ranked 31st on the list of the world’s greatest academic institutions. Its surrounding greenery and stylish architecture are also something to brag about.

College student or not, it’s an incredible sight to behold.

Address: 845 Sherbrooke Ouest

Place Jacques-Cartier Montreal Clock Tower

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tour Canada 🇨🇦 (@tourcanada)

As you explore the Old Port and walk along the pier, the old Montreal Clock Tower is a can’t miss. It is complimented beautifully by the Jacques Cartier bridge and St. Lawrence River, making it our city’s own little Big Ben.

Address: 1 Clock Tower Quay

Hours: 11 am – 7 pm

La Grande Roue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by montreal 📷 🇨🇦 (@montreal_heart)

If you’re not afraid of heights and are looking for some great aerial shots of the city, this is by far your best bet. As Canada’s largest observational wheel, La Grande Roue does not disappoint.

Address: 362 rue de la Commune Est

Hours: 10 am – 11 pm

Saint Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montreal Gallery (@montreal_gallery)

As the largest church dome and religious building in Canada, Saint Joseph’s Oratory is simply outstanding. Once you’ve finished photographing the vastness and glory of the site itself, you will be met with an equally spectacular view of the city.

Address: 3800 Queen Mary Road

Hours: Open 24/7

Farine Five Roses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

The factory fixture that became a city icon. The famous Farine Five Roses sign went up in 1948 and has since served as a neon monument to a bygone era.

The landmark featured in every Montreal photo collage is also a wonderful example of the city’s affinity for ‘franglais’.

Address: H3C 1Y4

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @footnote514

This majestic building in the city’s Golden Square Mile is eye-catching to say the least. As the oldest and largest museum in Canada, the MMFA occupies over 53,000 square miles. The building is iconic and serves as a wonderful shooting location. However, the inside, filled with an impressive international collection, is even more beautiful.

Address: 1380 Sherbrooke W

Hours: 10 am – 5 pm

Botanical Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jardin Botanique De Montreal (@jardinbotanique.mtl)

You better start thinking of some punny flower captions because Montreal’s famous Botanical Garden contains over 22,000 different plant species. As you make your way through the green space, you begin to realize that each arrangement is prettier than the last.

Give your camera roll a good cleaning before coming, because there is a ton of great photo opportunities.

Address: 4101 Sherbrooke E

Hours: 9 am – 7 pm

Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veniamin Lebedev (@benjamin1175)

With tons of open space, large bodies of water, and plenty of animals in attendance, Cap-Saint-Jacques’ Nature Park will help you achieve those cowboy-chic pictures you’ve been longing to take.

I challenge you to find a prettier spot to watch the sunset.

Address: 20099 Boul Gouin O, Pierrefonds

Hours: 10 am – 6 pm (Weekends)