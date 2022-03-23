People LOVE taking pictures of their shoes at this Montreal metro station (PHOTOS)
Montreal has an exceptional number of great spots to snap pics throughout the year.
From the Mont-Royal lookout to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, Saint-Joseph’s Oratory,
and Beaver Lake, Montreal is oozing with Instagrammable spots to go snap-heavy.
But there’s one spot in the city that’s literally floored social media; the tiles at Lionel-Groulx metro.
Lionel-Groulx’s virtual location on Instagram consists of an impressive number of people taking pictures of their shoes set against the colourful red, orange, and yellow floor tiles at the four-track metro station.
Lionel-Groulx station opened in 1978 for the Green Line and 1980 for the Orange Line. Excluding transfers, the metro station serves over 4 million riders a year.
Is this a new (literal) underground trend that we’re only just discovering?
Judging by the slew of Instagram posts over the past few months, it’s clear that these artistic shots are something that quickly “groulx” on Montrealers.
