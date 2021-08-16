It's expected to feel like over 35ºC in Montreal again this week

For the second consecutive week, Montreal will deal with weather that nears 40ºC.

According to The Weather Network’s seven-day forecast, temperatures are expected to feel like 37ºC as early as Wednesday and weekly highs of 38ºC are in line for Friday and Saturday.

Last week, Environment Canada issued heat warnings for the Montreal metropolitan area for five consecutive days as temperatures hovered between humidex values of 36ºC and 39ºC.

Besides the forecasted uncomfortable daytime weather, nighttime temperatures are expected to be over 20º starting on Tuesday and persisting for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada, the country’s federal weather agency, issues heat warnings when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The Weather Network says a “strong finish to summer” is expected with warm weather continuing deep into September.