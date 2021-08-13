The heat warning for the Montreal metropolitan area has entered its fifth consecutive day as “feels like” temperatures are expected to near 40ºC.

Environment Canada says a “warm and humid air mass will affect the province of Quebec,” which will persist until Saturday.

“The days will be hot,” says the weather agency, “it will remain warm and uncomfortable at night with lows near 20ºC until Saturday morning.”

The high will reach 30ºC on Friday, with the humidex it is expected to be 39ºC.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The weather agency says high heat risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

Environment Canada says effects of heat illness include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and the worsening of certain health conditions.

Citizens are urged to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place, and limit outdoor activity. The agency reminds locals to never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.

The heat warning is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Along with the uncomfortable heat, Friday evening comes with “a risk of thunderstorms” from 3 to 5 pm.

The forecast calls for the weather to finally begin cooling down overnight before reaching much more comfortable weather on the weekend.

Stay hydrated, Montreal.