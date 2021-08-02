Montreal has a brand new rainbow-coloured building.

The 171-foot-high Hôtel Le Germain on Mansfield has had its entire front facade painted by visual artist Michelle Hoogveld. The art project is slated to be completed before the launch of the 9th edition of MURAL Fest — one of Montreal’s most iconic summer festivals.

‘The Le Germain Hotel expressed that they had a dream to add a beautiful mural to their facade,” Hoogveld tells Daily Hive. “It was shortly after where I was commissioned by MURAL Festival to bring this dream to life.” She says the hotel has plans to have the colourful facade expand to two walls of the building, which is expected to be completed earlier this month.

Hoogveld says the 14-storey project, which takes over two weeks to complete, explore the “emotional resonance we have to colour and the ability to evoke feelings of happiness, joy and genuine connection.”

The piece is highlighted by bold stripes and patterns rich in fuchsia, gold, turquoise, and blue, with layers that overlap and “come together in an expressive gradient of abstraction and form, uniting who we are within our surroundings and one’s beautiful capacity to love.”

Hoogveld has been painting as a full-time artist for the past three and a half years.

She says the hotel facade is the tallest mural she’s painted to date and says this marks the first time that both she and MURAL fest have used a swing stage to complete a piece.

Hoogveld says the painted faced will remain in place for at least five years.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the outstanding piece in person, here’s how it looks in the virtual world before you get to see it in person.

The ninth edition of MURAL fest is slated to take place from August 12 to 22.