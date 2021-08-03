Passerby caught on camera uprooting flowers from Montreal cafe (VIDEO)

A Montreal cafe fell victim to a flower vandal early on Monday morning.

An unidentified woman, walking past Café Myriade in Mont-Royal with a man, was caught uprooting several of the cafe’s flower arrangements in front of the shop at 3:45 am on Monday.

Security footage shows the woman dramatically ripping out flowers while smiling.

The cafe says the flowers were originally planted in May.

“We’ll have to look for a different variety of flowers next year that will hopefully be to her satisfaction,” reads Café Myriade’s Instagram caption.

Since being uploaded on Monday morning, the ‘flower vandal’ video has received over 20,000 views.