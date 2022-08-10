A Montreal foodie who went viral on TikTok for devouring 50 poutines in a week is back at it once again.

This time, Niko Atsaidis set his sights (and his stomach) on the Montreal Alouettes’ new $90 promotional dish.

At the beginning of August, the Als unveiled their debated $90 poutine plate, a replica football helmet that’s overflowing with 3.3 pounds of red potatoes, cheese curds, pork lard, fried onions, pulled pork, and the team’s signature maple and amaretto sauce.

The legendary eater documented his experience on TikTok and Instagram, showcasing how he tackled the entire family-sized dish by himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niko Atsaidis (@niko.atsaidis)

While Atsaidis may have been the first foodie to document eating “The Alouette” by himself, the team’s first poutine purchase actually went to another gentleman on August 4.

LE PREMIER PARTISAN À ACHETER UNE POUTINE ALOUETTES 😍 THE FIRST FAN TO PURCHASE AN ALOUETTES POUTINE #miam pic.twitter.com/2Uwpco7AOK — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) August 4, 2022

With that said, Atsaidis is alone in completing the feat of eating the whole thing on his own, as far as we know.

Earlier this summer, the 26-year-old Montrealer went on a much longer greasy journey. Over seven days, he consumed a total of 50 poutines from across the province, starting on June 18 and wrapping up on the 25.

At the time, the TikToker told Daily Hive he gained eight pounds in his quest for the best and said he would consider taking “at least a year” off after his journey. That claim turned out to not be true as the influencer dove right back into Quebec’s favourite dish.

Atsaidis asks people to check out his TikTok and to stay tuned for “plenty more food adventures.”

“This is just the beginning.”