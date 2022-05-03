Over 30 of Montreal's best poutine joints mapped

It comes as no surprise that Montreal is swarming with some of the best poutine spots in the entire province.
But even so, sometimes it’s tough to decide which greasy trifecta you feel like scarfing down.
- You might also like:
- Do you have what it takes to finish this 45-pound poutine near Montreal?
- An ode to the very best poutine in all of Montreal
- QC bucket list: 15 poutine experiences you need to try across Quebec
- François Legault says he found the best poutine in Quebec
Like pirates on a voyage to find a sunken treasure, we’ve put some of Montreal’s best poutine spots onto an interactive map for foodies looking for greasy and cheesy rewards.
View this post on Instagram
There’s no other place on the planet that has such a concentrated collection of poutine joints. We’re sticking mostly to traditional poutines here, along with some joints that have some seriously appealing late-night options.
So, zoom in and enjoy our placement of 33 of the best poutine spots from across Montreal.
Heck, we can even call it Pirates of the CaribbEATIN’…