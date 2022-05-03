Over 30 of Montreal's best poutine joints mapped

It comes as no surprise that Montreal is swarming with some of the best poutine spots in the entire province.

But even so, sometimes it’s tough to decide which greasy trifecta you feel like scarfing down.

Like pirates on a voyage to find a sunken treasure, we’ve put some of Montreal’s best poutine spots onto an interactive map for foodies looking for greasy and cheesy rewards.

There’s no other place on the planet that has such a concentrated collection of poutine joints. We’re sticking mostly to traditional poutines here, along with some joints that have some seriously appealing late-night options.

So, zoom in and enjoy our placement of 33 of the best poutine spots from across Montreal.

