Jokes pour in after viral TikTok shows how Canadians get poutine gravy from plants (VIDEO)

Canada’s ecological output is impressive. There are obviously maple trees, balsam firs, and Red Spruces, but don’t ever forget the cultural importance of the mystical poutine plant.

Not so much in the real world, but definitely on TikTok.

A satirical TikTok video has gone viral, highlighting where Canucks get gravy for our national dish, poutine.

“A lot of people have been asking where we get out gravy from,” says the video’s narrator Chef Thomson. “If you’re not from Canada, we actually grow our own right here on the course.”

Filmed from a first-person perspective, Thomson can be seen walking through the patio of Mountain Woods Golf Club in New Brunswick to milk the “pooteen plants” — Canada’s prized greasy nectar right from the earth.

Chef Thomson uses a measuring cup to capture the plant’s gravy in a pretty smooth off-camera switcheroo. “That’s again, how we get our gravy for the POOTEEN,” he explains.

As the Internet often does, the joke continued in the comment section with dozens of TikTokers chiming in on Canada’s lesser-known poutine plant farming.