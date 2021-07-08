21 pandemic friendly things to do in Montreal this weekend: July 9 to 11
Bad news: there’s no more hockey until the fall. Good news: there’s still a bunch of great things to do in Montreal this weekend.
If you’ve gotten over the Habs loss and are ready to face the real world again, Montreal is bustling with comedy, music, animals, the circus, and more all weekend.
The following events adhere to public health guidelines and guarantee staff and customer safety against the virus. Let loose Montreal. You earned it.
- See also:
Here are a few things that should be on your Montreal radar this weekend, July 9 to 11.
Festival Faves at the Comedy Nest
View this post on Instagram
The Comedy Nest reopened to the public two weeks ago, and they’re keeping the laughs coming on Thursday with some of their favourites.
Featuring comedy fest vets from across the country, nine comedians will bring the laughs in a tight 90-minute show.
Tonight’s guests include Joey Elias (JFL), Heidi Floss ( Winnipeg Comedy Fest), Abdul Butt (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), JC Surette (Just For Laughs Zoofest), Rodney Ramsey (JFL), Allie Pearse (Toronto’s SheDot Festival) Pantelis (Just For Laughs), and Chris Venditto (Just For Laughs Zoofest).
When: July 9 – 10
Time: 8 pm (and 10:30 on Saturday)
Where: Comedy Nest, 2313 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest (3rd floor)
Price: $6 – $12, available online
MONTRÉAL COMPLÈTEMENT CiRQUE
View this post on Instagram
After getting clearance from public health, the circus is coming back to town!
The 12th edition of MONTREAL CiRQUE FESTIVAL kicked off on Wednesday and will hang around (literally) until July 18.
The festival has an array of programming, both indoors and outdoors (which is free), ranging from trapeze artists, magicians, dancers, high-soaring gymnasts, and more.
The free show takes place at the Quartier des Spectacles at 5:30 pm (outdoors).
When: From now until July 18
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations throughout the city
Price: Free – $48, available online
La Ronde
View this post on Instagram
Quebec’s biggest amusement park is open every day for the rest of the summer.
Take a trip to La Ronde and tackle Le Monstre, Ednor, Le Vampire, and all the other rides that flip you upside down.
When: Every day until September
Time: 10 am – 7 pm
Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald
Price: Starts at $29.99, available online
Piknic Électronik
View this post on Instagram
Hey Montreal, remember live music?
The 18th edition of Piknic — Montreal’s outdoor electronic dance music festival — kicked off at the beginning of the month.
There are two waves of events this weekend, one at 1 pm and one at 6 pm.
Piknic says it will follow all necessary health protocols to ensure staff and clients are protected from COVID-19.
When: Sunday, July 11
Time: 1 pm and 6 pm
Where: Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: $20, available online
A/Maze: Montreal Escape Game
View this post on Instagram
Hey, you escaped lockdown. Now try getting out of prison!
A/Maze has reopened its Atwater location, including four themed escape rooms: Prison Break, Laboratory, Military Facility, and Secrets of the Lachine Canal.
It might be a good way to escape the workweek.
When: Every day
Time: 2 pm – 10 pm
Where: 3550 rue Saint-Jacques
Price: $13 – $25 per person, varies per adventure
H2O Adventures – Swan Ride
View this post on Instagram
Sure, you can take a kayak or canoe, but why not really stand out and tackle the canal in a swan?
Besides being great for the ‘gram, it’s pretty fun to float down the canal in a giant bird.
If the weather bodes well, hop on a swan boat and check out the historic canal. Swan hopefuls need to book online before paying for the event to ensure there’s enough space.
When: Every day
Time: 10 am – 8 pm
Where: 2727B Rue Saint-Patrick
Price: $60, available online
Biodôme Montreal
View this post on Instagram
After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal has finally reopened.
Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.
Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.
When: July 9 to 11
Time: 9 am – 6 pm
Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue
Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online
Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything
Maybe you’re not in the mood to go out on the town? If that’s the case, this virtual exhibition of Leonard Cohen might be up your alley.
The online exhibition is divided into four main themes that are omnipresent in Leonard Cohen’s body of work: Poetic Thought, Spirituality & Humility, Love and Loss & Longing.
When: From now until February 2024
Time: 24/7
Where: Online
Price: Free
Voiles en Voiles
View this post on Instagram
Ahoy matey!
Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.
When: Every day until September
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal
Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.
Check out a hidden bar
View this post on Instagram
Montreal has a slew of not-so-well-kept secrets. Some of which are so hidden, you have to walk through an abandoned alleyway to get to.
Besides, secret drinking is the best type of drinking.
Check out our list of some of our favourites.
Clock Tower Beach
View this post on Instagram
If the weather bodes well this week, check out Old Montreal’s free beach. Parasols, beach chairs, and a gorgeous view of Montreal — you can’t go wrong.
When: Every day this summer
Time: 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 1 Clock Tower Quay
Price: Free
Parc Safari
View this post on Instagram
Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!
Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.
They also have live shows and amusement park rides.
When: From now until September
Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm
Where: 242, Rang, Roxham Road, Lacolle
Price: $16 to $41, available online
Marché des Éclusiers
View this post on Instagram
This two-storey, indoor-outdoor market is right on the canal and offers fresh produce, coffee, baked good, and hooch for people who want to be as Old Port, as Old Port can be.
When: Every day until September
Time: 8 am – 11 pm
Where: 400 de la Commune Ouest
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
View this post on Instagram
When was the last time you went to a museum?
The MMFA is showcasing a slew of great exhibitions, including “Riopelle
The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures” highlighting North and Indigenous cultures and consists of nearly 160 works and more than 150 artifacts and archival documents.
When: The MMFA is one every day
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Where: 1380 Sherbrooke Ouest
Price: $19, available online
Tyrolienne MTL Zipline
View this post on Instagram
Take a zip across Old Montreal.
For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.
When: Every day until September
Time: 11 am – 9 pm
Where: Hangar 16, 363 Rue de la Commune Est
Price: $19.99
Jardins Gamelin
View this post on Instagram
It’s tough to get more Montreal than the Jardins Gamelin at the Quartier des Spectacles.
The space is full of thematic gardens, greenhouses, a butterfly house, and a musical atmosphere.
Grab a snack, soak up the sun, and chill out this weekend.
When: Every day until September
Time: 24/7
Where: 1500 rue Berri
Price: Free
Check out a movie – Cinéma Banque Scotia Montréal
View this post on Instagram
Remember movie theatres?
Cinemas are now reopened across Montreal, and the city’s most popular downtown spot is showing some good flicks, including F9 The Fast Saga, Black Widow, In The Heights, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Cruella, A Quiet Place Part II, and more.
Plus, you can eat popcorn inside again!
Bota Bota
View this post on Instagram
The past 15 months have been difficult, so take some time to relax.
Bota Bota is open every day until 9 pm for people looking to get a massage, water circuit, or some serious spa time.
When: July 9 – 11
Time: 9 am – 10:40 pm
Where: McGill entrance, Rue de la Commune Ouest
Price: Varies per selection, pricing online
Casino de Montréal
View this post on Instagram
The Casino de Montréal, the biggest casino in Canada, has reopened to the public if you feel like strutting your stuff and checking out the wild games, lights, music, and food.
Heck, you can even keep your wallet at home and have fun.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am – 12 am
Where: 1 Avenue du Casino
Oasis Surfing
View this post on Instagram
This surf spot in the South Shore has an indoor wave pool, so you can surf (and learn to surf) for relatively cheap.
You know, instead of flying to the Caribbean.
Surf’s up, dudes and dudettes!
When: July 9 – 11
Time: 11:30 am – 9 pm; Friday, 10 am – 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am. -6 pm; Sunday
Where: 9520 Boulevard Leduc Suite 01, Brossard
Price: $39.99 – $69.99, available online