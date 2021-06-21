8 ways to feel like you’re on vacation in Montreal

Due to the ongoing pandemic, it’s not an easy time to travel, which is why a Montreal staycation may be in the cards for this summer.

Regardless of if you’re longing for the beach, riding waves, or hiking cobblestone streets, Montreal has a little bit of everything to make you feel like you’re on vacation somewhere else.

Here are 8 things to check out in Montreal this summer for the perfect staycation.

After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal has finally reopened.

Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.

Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.

If taking a west coast or Caribbean trip is out of the question, soak up the sun in Old Montreal. The Clock Tower is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, and while there’s no access to the river, it’s a good spot to get your tan on.

The site has a small bistro, parasols, beach chairs, and a mist shower to keep you refreshed.

Discover Montreal’s very own gothic cathedral in the heart of Old Montreal. Stepping foot into Celine Dion’s wedding venue, you will feel as though you’ve been transported to the streets of Europe.

Wishing you were at a Disney theme park right about now?

Lucky for you, La Ronde is a fabulous alternative. Conveniently located on Parc Jean-Drapeau, La Ronde’s got all your classic rides and a slew of new ones that might make the hair on your neck stand up.

We may not be located on the coast, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have our very own killer waves.

If you’re a surfer who’s been missing the wild ocean or you’re looking to try a new water sport, then Oasis Surf in the South Shore is pretty groovy.

Transport yourself to magical gardens and enjoy the pristine Montreal Botanical Garden. The garden is split into five pavilions: The Chinese Garden, The Japanese Garden, The First Nations Garden, and The Alpine Garden.

Soak up some seriously gorgeous sights, all primetime spots to show off on the ‘gram.

Head out to Saint-Bruno and kick your feet up and relax at Förena Cité Thermale.

Set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno and inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.

Check out lions, tigers, bears (oh my!), giraffes, zebras, monkeys, elephants, and so much more just a quick drive down Highway 15 to the quaint and beautiful little town of Hemmingford.

Parc Safari has a water park, African safari, rides, shows, and food for locals who are tired of staring at squirrels and pigeons all the time in the city.