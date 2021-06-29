Weekly music festival Piknic Électronik returning to Montreal this summer

Hey Montreal, remember live music?

Because as of July 3, Piknic Électronik is reopening to music fans on Saturdays and Sundays until October at the timeless Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The outdoor electronic music festival is returning to Montreal after taking last summer off due to COVID-19.

The box office for the 18th edition of the festival opens on Thursday, July 1 for the festival’s first two events. According to Piknic Électronik’s Instagram post, the rest of the festival’s lineup will be announced “soon.” Piknic Électronik says it is launching “the season with a local program that will satisfy your thirst to dance.”

Wearing a face mask on-site will be mandatory until festival-goers arrive at their designated area. Tickets for upcoming events will be on sale “gradually” in the coming weeks.

Piknic says it will follow all necessary health protocols to ensure staff and clients are protected from COVID-19.

For the first two events, guests can choose from two timeslots, 1 pm to 5 pm or 6 pm to 10 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piknic Électronik Montréal (@piknicmtl)

Piknic will conclude the 2021 season on October 10, 2021, offering 20 different weekend sets throughout the summer.