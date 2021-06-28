Some of the best summer cocktails you need to try in Montreal

It’s officially summer, the weather is toasty, and terraces are in full swing, which really only means one thing: it’s time for refreshing cocktails.

From daiquiris, margaritas, mojitos, and more from across the island, here are a few drinks that might make you feel like you’re on vacation — at least for a few sips.

Escodite makes amazing margaritas. They offer a variety of mojitos, michelada, and Miss Paloma drinks. Essentially any cocktail that starts with the letter M.

Boho is temporarily closed due to the pandemic but is slated to reopen in July. If you’re in the mood for colourful drinks and bohemian surroundings, this place makes a mean mojito and specializes in crushed ice-based cocktails to keep you feeling refreshed in the hot summer months.

With a name like the Atwater Cocktail Club, you better believe they dish out tasty summertime cocktails.

One of Montreal’s best speakeasies, the club makes a very tasty cocktail called the Peachy Keen: vodka, angostura bitters, fresh peaches, and mint.

Looking for a cocktail served in a pineapple? Say no more — Le Mal Nécessaire has got you.

Milky Way Cocktail Bar has a cool intergalactic vibe, and they dish out one-of-a-kind piña colada, and their “Island in the Sun” drink is a lot of fun too.