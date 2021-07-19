22 things to do in Montreal this week: July 19 to 25
As we settle into the penultimate week of July (already?!), Montreal is loaded with things to do and sights to see.
The loosening of certain COVID-19 restrictions means life is starting to normalize a bit and the city is boating several events worth checking out to make your workweek a bit less work-focused.
The following events adhere to public health guidelines and guarantee staff and customer safety against the virus.
Here are a few things that should be on your Montreal radar this week, July 19 to 25.
iSaute
iSaute is a massive venue that has over 30 giant trampolines, trampoline basketball, wall climbing, and a trampoline jungle gym. You pay by the hour and literally jump around. It’s actually a fantastic workout and a soaring good time for the kids.
It’s fun for all ages.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am – 9 pm, Monday – Thursday, 9 am – 11 pm, Friday and Saturday; 9 am – 8 pm, Sunday
Where: 3220 Jean Yves, Kirkland
Price: $18 – $25, available online and in-person
Dollar Cinema
Dollar Cinema is an absolute gem of a find. They show second-run movies at a two-screen venue (only in English) for only $2.50
Think about it as a midpoint between a big chain movie theatre and Netflix.
This week, Dollar Cinema is showing Bo Burnham’s Inside, Spiral, Godzilla vs. Kong, Lift Like A Girl, Scoob, and much more. Check out the website for the complete listing.
Oh yeah, snacks are $1.
When: July 19 to 25
Time: Varies per selection
Where: 6900 Boulevard Decarie, Côte Saint-Luc
Price: $2.50 general admission
ECOSYSTEM
We’ve spent a lot of time inside over the past 15 months, and now you can spend it underwater.
When: From now until August 21
Time: 5 pm – 6:30 pm – 8 pm
Where: Satosphere, SAT – 1201 St Laurent Boulevard
Price: $20, available online
Aquazilla
Aquazilla is a 30-by-35 meters inflatable structure that’s made of slides, platforms, wiggle bridges, trampolines, monkey bars, and flip bags, atop the water.
If the weather is too hot for you and you want a little bit more excitement than a traditional pool, give Aquazilla a go.
When: Every day until August 22
Time: 11 am – 6 pm
Where: Jean Doré Beach
Price: $12 to $15
Oasis Plage Saint-James
An urban beach has opened right in the middle of downtown at the front steps of one of Montreal’s oldest buildings.
La Ronde
Quebec’s biggest amusement park is now open every day for the rest of the summer.
Take a trip to La Ronde and tackle Le Monstre, Ednor, Le Vampire, and all the other rides that flip you upside down.
When: Every day until September
Time: 10 am – 7 pm
Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald
Price: Starts at $29.99, available online
Scott Faulconbridge at The Comedy Nest
As seen on Just For Laughs, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Showtime, and The Comedy Network, Scott Faulocnbridge is an internationally recognized “force for funny,” says the Comedy Nest. From shopping to parenting, takeout to TikTok, he finds comedy in every corner of life and will be set up at the Nest at the end of the week.
His shows feature opening acts and emcees from the Montreal comedy circuit.
Time: 8 pm (and 10:30 pm on Saturday)
Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine (3rd floor)
Price: $6 – $12 on Thursday, $10 – $15 on Friday and Saturday
A/Maze: Montreal Escape Game
Hey, you escaped lockdown. Now try getting out of prison!
A/Maze has reopened its Atwater location, including four themed escape rooms: Prison Break, Laboratory, Military Facility, and Secrets of the Lachine Canal.
It might be a good way to escape the workweek.
When: Every day
Time: 2 pm – 10 pm
Where: 3550 rue Saint-Jacques
Price: $13 – $25 per person, varies per adventure
H2O Adventures – Swan Ride
Sure, you can take a kayak or canoe, but why not really stand out and tackle the canal in a swan?
Besides being great for the ‘gram, it’s pretty fun to float down the canal in a giant bird.
If the weather bodes well, hop on a swan boat and check out the historic canal. Swan hopefuls need to book online before paying for the event to ensure there’s enough space.
When: Every day
Time: 10 am – 8 pm
Where: 2727B Rue Saint-Patrick
Price: $60, available online
Tonga Lumina
Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.
Featuring a night-time walk that’s lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.
When: From now until October 16
Time: 10 pm
Where:1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant
Price: Starts at $12.50, available online
DodgeBow Archery
Have you ever felt like shooting a friend with a bow and arrow? Because you totally can (completely safely).
DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow. Accuracy and agility put to the test!
When: Daily
Time: 9 am – 9 pm
Where: 4767 Dagenais Street
Price: Starts at $25.95, available online
Biodôme Montreal
After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal is finally reopened.
Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.
Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.
When: July 19 – 25
Time: 9 am – 6 pm
Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue
Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online
Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything
Maybe you’re not in the mood to go out on the town? If that’s the case, this virtual exhibition of Leonard Cohen might be up your alley.
The online exhibition is divided into four main themes that are omnipresent in Leonard Cohen’s body of work: Poetic Thought, Spirituality & Humility, Love and Loss & Longing.
When: From now until February 2024
Time: 24/7
Where: Online
Price: Free
Voiles en Voiles
Ahoy matey!
Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.
When: Every day until September
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal
Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.
Clock Tower Beach
If the weather bodes well this week, check out Old Montreal’s free beach. Parasols, beach chairs, and a gorgeous view of Montreal — you can’t go wrong.
When: Every day this summer
Time: 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 1 Clock Tower Quay
Price: Free
Parc Safari
Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!
Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.
They also have live shows and amusement park rides.
When: From now until September
Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm
Where: 242, Rang, Roxham Road, Lacolle
Price: $16 to $41, available online
Coup Sûr
With baseball/softball season in full swing, check out the batting cages to get your timing down pact.
Coup Sûr has six pitching machines all throwing at various speeds and each machine throws either baseballs or softballs. They supply bats and helmets and boast an impressive Baseball Town store if you’re looking for some gear.
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
When was the last time you went to a museum?
The MMFA is showcasing a slew of great exhibitions, including “Riopelle
The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures” highlighting North and Indigenous cultures and consists of nearly 160 works and more than 150 artifacts and archival documents.
When: The MMFA is one every day
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Where: 1380 Sherbrooke Ouest
Price: $19, available online
Tyrolienne MTL Zipline
Take a zip across Old Montreal.
For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.
When: Every day until September
Time: 11 am – 9 pm
Where: Hangar 16, 363 Rue de la Commune Est
Price: $19.99
Scandinavian Spa
Saint-Bruno’s gorgeous thermal spa is open for the summer season and it’s calling you to release all those inner toxins.
The thermal spa centre, Förena Cité thermale, set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno, opened to the public last January.
Inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.
The spa specializes in a three-stage complete thermal cycle that will “maximize the benefits of thermotherapy to your body,” according to the spa’s website.
When: Every day
Time: 10 am – 10 pm
Where: 50 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
Price: Ranges per activity, starts at $60 (more details online)
Casino de Montréal
The Casino de Montréal, the biggest casino in Canada, has reopened to the public if you feel like strutting your stuff and checking out the wild games, lights, music, and food.
Heck, you can even keep your wallet at home and have fun.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am – 12 am
Where: 1 Avenue du Casino