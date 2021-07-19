22 things to do in Montreal this week: July 19 to 25

As we settle into the penultimate week of July (already?!), Montreal is loaded with things to do and sights to see.

The loosening of certain COVID-19 restrictions means life is starting to normalize a bit and the city is boating several events worth checking out to make your workweek a bit less work-focused.

The following events adhere to public health guidelines and guarantee staff and customer safety against the virus.

Here are a few things that should be on your Montreal radar this week, July 19 to 25.

Quebec’s biggest amusement park is now open every day for the rest of the summer.

Take a trip to La Ronde and tackle Le Monstre, Ednor, Le Vampire, and all the other rides that flip you upside down.

When: Every day until September

Time: 10 am – 7 pm

Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald

Price: Starts at $29.99, available online

As seen on Just For Laughs, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Showtime, and The Comedy Network, Scott Faulocnbridge is an internationally recognized “force for funny,” says the Comedy Nest. From shopping to parenting, takeout to TikTok, he finds comedy in every corner of life and will be set up at the Nest at the end of the week.

His shows feature opening acts and emcees from the Montreal comedy circuit.

When: July 22 – 24

Time: 8 pm (and 10:30 pm on Saturday)

Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine (3rd floor)

Price: $6 – $12 on Thursday, $10 – $15 on Friday and Saturday

Hey, you escaped lockdown. Now try getting out of prison!

A/Maze has reopened its Atwater location, including four themed escape rooms: Prison Break, Laboratory, Military Facility, and Secrets of the Lachine Canal.

It might be a good way to escape the workweek.

When: Every day

Time: 2 pm – 10 pm

Where: 3550 rue Saint-Jacques

Price: $13 – $25 per person, varies per adventure

Sure, you can take a kayak or canoe, but why not really stand out and tackle the canal in a swan?

Besides being great for the ‘gram, it’s pretty fun to float down the canal in a giant bird.

If the weather bodes well, hop on a swan boat and check out the historic canal. Swan hopefuls need to book online before paying for the event to ensure there’s enough space.

When: Every day

Time: 10 am – 8 pm

Where: 2727B Rue Saint-Patrick

Price: $60, available online

Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.

Featuring a night-time walk that’s lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.

When: From now until October 16

Time: 10 pm

Where:1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

Have you ever felt like shooting a friend with a bow and arrow? Because you totally can (completely safely).

DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow. Accuracy and agility put to the test!

When: Daily

Time: 9 am – 9 pm

Where: 4767 Dagenais Street

Price: Starts at $25.95, available online

After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal is finally reopened.

Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.

Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.

When: July 19 – 25

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online

Maybe you’re not in the mood to go out on the town? If that’s the case, this virtual exhibition of Leonard Cohen might be up your alley.

The online exhibition is divided into four main themes that are omnipresent in Leonard Cohen’s body of work: Poetic Thought, Spirituality & Humility, Love and Loss & Longing.

When: From now until February 2024

Time: 24/7

Where: Online

Price: Free

Ahoy matey!

Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.

When: Every day until September

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal

Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.

If the weather bodes well this week, check out Old Montreal’s free beach. Parasols, beach chairs, and a gorgeous view of Montreal — you can’t go wrong.

When: Every day this summer

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 1 Clock Tower Quay

Price: Free

Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!

Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.

They also have live shows and amusement park rides.

When: From now until September

Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm

Where: 242, Rang, Roxham Road, Lacolle

Price: $16 to $41, available online

With baseball/softball season in full swing, check out the batting cages to get your timing down pact.

Coup Sûr has six pitching machines all throwing at various speeds and each machine throws either baseballs or softballs. They supply bats and helmets and boast an impressive Baseball Town store if you’re looking for some gear.

They offer stellar deals at both the pro shop and the batting cages since baseball/softball are synonymous with summer. When: Every day

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

Where: 3835 Boulevard Curé-Labelle, Laval

Price: 1 token (20 pitches): $5.75/ 5 token special (100 pitches): $23.00

When was the last time you went to a museum?

The MMFA is showcasing a slew of great exhibitions, including “Riopelle

The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures” highlighting North and Indigenous cultures and consists of nearly 160 works and more than 150 artifacts and archival documents.

When: The MMFA is one every day

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 1380 Sherbrooke Ouest

Price: $19, available online

Take a zip across Old Montreal.

For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.

When: Every day until September

Time: 11 am – 9 pm

Where: Hangar 16, 363 Rue de la Commune Est

Price: $19.99

Saint-Bruno’s gorgeous thermal spa is open for the summer season and it’s calling you to release all those inner toxins.

The thermal spa centre, Förena Cité thermale, set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno, opened to the public last January.

Inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.

The spa specializes in a three-stage complete thermal cycle that will “maximize the benefits of thermotherapy to your body,” according to the spa’s website.

When: Every day

Time: 10 am – 10 pm

Where: 50 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

Price: Ranges per activity, starts at $60 (more details online)

The Casino de Montréal, the biggest casino in Canada, has reopened to the public if you feel like strutting your stuff and checking out the wild games, lights, music, and food.

Heck, you can even keep your wallet at home and have fun.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am – 12 am

Where: 1 Avenue du Casino