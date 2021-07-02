There's a new downtown urban beach at one of Montreal's oldest buildings
An urban beach right in the middle of downtown has opened up at the front steps of one of Montreal’s oldest buildings.
The Oasis Plage Saint-James, one of the 11 outdoor installations created by the Quartier des Spectacles, features shade, comfy furniture, a seaside soundtrack, and sand, offering downtown pedestrians an impromptu beach getaway.
The Quartier des Spectacles says the urban sandbox gives “Montrealers a vacation in the sun, right in the downtown core.” Saint-James United Church was built in 1889 gives downtown beachgoers a striking gothic backdrop while playing in the sand.
The Oasis is free to attend and allows for alcohol to be consumed on-site so long as you’re eating food.
The urban beach will be open every day from now until September 26.
