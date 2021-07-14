5 things to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, July 14
We made it to the halfway point of the workweek and (somehow) nearly halfway through the month of July.
As we set our sights towards the latter half of the week, here are a handful of fun things to do in Montreal today, July 14.
Because free midweek pizza is just too good to pass up.
Free pizza
As a way to celebrate the Canadiens epic season, Pizza Pizza has decided to give out free slices of ‘za to the entire city on Wednesday, July 14.
From 11 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, Montrealers will be given one free slice of pepperoni or cheese pizza at any Montreal Pizza Pizza location. All you have to do is show (or download) the Pizza Pizza app on your phone.
More info can be found right here.
When: Wednesday, July 14
Time: 11 am – 3 pm
Where: Pizza Pizzas across Montreal
Price: Free
The Comedy Lab Show
Just For Laughs vet Paul Baluyot hosts a line-up of pros, semi-pros, and amateurs at The Comedy Nest tonight.
Each comedian has to write at least one new joke on a topic that was given to them earlier this week, and the audience gets to vote for the night’s winner.
When: Wednesday, July 14
Time: 8 pm
Where: Comedy Nest, 2313 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest (3rd floor)
Price: $5, available online
Cabaret Mado
This 1920s-inspired nightclub offers a variety of gay-friendly cabaret shows every night, and tonight’s show features Mado bitche la France.
All shows are immensely entertaining and colourful.
When: Wednesday, July 14
Time: 8:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Where: 1115 Ste. Catherine Est
Price: $61.80, available online
MONTRÉAL COMPLÈTEMENT CiRQUE
After getting clearance from public health, the circus is coming back to town!
The 12th edition of MONTREAL CIRQUE FESTIVAL kicked off last week and will hang around (literally) until July 18.
The festival has an array of programming, both indoors and outdoors (which is free), ranging from trapeze artists, magicians, dancers, high-soaring gymnasts, and more.
The free show takes place at the Quartier des Spectacles at 5:30 pm (outdoors).
When: From now until July 18
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations throughout the city
Price: Free – $48, available online
A/Maze: Montreal Escape Game
Hey, you escaped lockdown. Now try getting out of prison!
A/Maze has reopened its Atwater location, including four themed escape rooms: Prison Break, Laboratory, Military Facility, and Secrets of the Lachine Canal.
It might be a good way to escape the workweek.
When: Wednesday, July 14
Time: 2 pm – 10 pm
Where: 3550 rue Saint-Jacques
Price: $13 – $25 per person, varies per adventure