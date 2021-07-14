5 things to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, July 14

We made it to the halfway point of the workweek and (somehow) nearly halfway through the month of July.

As we set our sights towards the latter half of the week, here are a handful of fun things to do in Montreal today, July 14.

Because free midweek pizza is just too good to pass up.

As a way to celebrate the Canadiens epic season, Pizza Pizza has decided to give out free slices of ‘za to the entire city on Wednesday, July 14.

From 11 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, Montrealers will be given one free slice of pepperoni or cheese pizza at any Montreal Pizza Pizza location. All you have to do is show (or download) the Pizza Pizza app on your phone.

More info can be found right here.

When: Wednesday, July 14

Time: 11 am – 3 pm

Where: Pizza Pizzas across Montreal

Price: Free

Just For Laughs vet Paul Baluyot hosts a line-up of pros, semi-pros, and amateurs at The Comedy Nest tonight.

Each comedian has to write at least one new joke on a topic that was given to them earlier this week, and the audience gets to vote for the night’s winner.

When: Wednesday, July 14

Time: 8 pm

Where: Comedy Nest, 2313 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest (3rd floor)

Price: $5, available online

This 1920s-inspired nightclub offers a variety of gay-friendly cabaret shows every night, and tonight’s show features Mado bitche la France.

All shows are immensely entertaining and colourful.