All of Montreal can get a free slice of pizza tomorrow

Okay so we all know the bad news: the Montreal Canadiens did not win the Stanley Cup but the good news: we’re all still getting free pizza.

And sure, a Stanley Cup parade would have been fun but free pizza is everlasting.

As a way to celebrate the Habs epic season, Pizza Pizza has decided to give out free slices of ‘za to the entire city on Wednesday, July 14.

“As [a] proud sponsor and [the] official Pizza of the Montreal Canadiens, Pizza Pizza has pledged free slices for the city of Montreal on July 14th,” says the franchise in an email shared with Daily Hive. “The brand hopes to celebrate the Montreal Canadiens tremendous season and valiant playoff effort with a Pizza Pizza Party for Montrealers alike.”

From 11 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, Montrealers will be given one free slice of pepperoni or cheese pizza at any Montreal Pizza Pizza location. All you have to do is show (or download) the Pizza Pizza app on your phone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizza Pizza (@pizzapizzaltd)

There’s a limit of one slice per person and the deal is not available online, for delivery, or pick-up (in-store only). The free pizza slice deal cannot be combined with any other offer. But come on, no need — it’s free pizza!

“The event is to also celebrate the team’s bright future,” continued the company. “As [a] proud sponsor of the club since 2007, Pizza Pizza is hoping to get the city out and enjoy a free slice.”

Talk about a nice way to signify the midweek, huh?