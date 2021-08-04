5 things to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, August 4

Well, Montreal, you made it to the halfway point.

As you look onto the horizon and long for Thursday and Friday (and eventually the weekend), here are a handful of things to do in Montreal today to make it feel like it’s moving by a bit quicker.

A boozy pop-up mini-golf course has landed in Montreal, and it’s summing up its week-long run today, so get ready to double-fist clubs and cocktails.

Sponsored by the good folks at Grey Goose, this mini-golf experience will offer ticketholders nine holes of golf and a personalized 1oz vodka soda cocktail.

When: Wednesday, August 4

Time: 4 pm – 7 pm

Where: Grand Quai, Old Montreal

Price: $21 per, available online

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

Did you know the largest railway museum is just outside of Montreal?

Featuring a collection of 188 vehicles and trains, this museum in Saint-Constant will be offering free admission this weekend, as they do on the first Sunday of every month.

Alllllllll aboard!

When: Wednesday, August 4

Times: 10 am – 5 pm

Address: 110 Rue St Pierre, Saint-Constant

Price: $12.75 – $21.20, available online and on-site

Focusing on a fuse between a Mediterranean art gallery and food market, bazart offers four distinct experiences at the same spot: gourmet cuisine, an outdoor art gallery, NFT gallery and an artisanal market.

It opened in July, and it’s as gorgeous as it is tasty. (Not to mention a primetime photo opp spot).

When: Wednesday, August 4

Time: 5 pm to 12 am (Wednesday to Friday)

Where: 969 rue Wellington

Cosmodôme is a space science museum and education centre in Laval. If you want to learn about the infinitely expanding universe, give it a go.

When: Wednesday, August 4

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 2150 Laurentian Autoroute, Lava

Price: $5 (free for children under 6)