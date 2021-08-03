A look inside: $3.9-million log home just outside Montreal (PHOTOS)

If you’re in the market for a large rustic country home with a modern flair, we’ve found just the place.

This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom property is located in the Mauricie region of Lac-aux-Sables — about two and a half hours north of Montreal.

The home provides outstanding views and privacy, sitting on the edge of a private white sandy beach.

The “spacious open-concept rooms and abundant windows make the house bright and welcoming” says the Engel & Völkers Montréal listing.

The home’s rustic elements are perfect for lazy afternoons, while the chic decor encourages formal parties.

And in case you were worried about getting bored, in addition to the water, you will have access to private snowmobile and ATV trails, with a golf course and restaurants also nearby.

Do you happen to be a seaplane enthusiast? It is possible to land on the water or even the house’s driveway! If you end up nabbing the 3.9-million home, don’t forget to invite us to the house warming party…