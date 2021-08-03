Montreal is a city spoiled with incredible food from all over the globe — with that comes an abundance of great Italian sandwiches. And with so many delicious choices from every corner of Europe’s boot, we’ve decided to narrow it down to a list of our five favourites.

So whether you love a good sausage and pepper, or have yet to figure out what ‘gabagool’ is, take it from a paisan, you’re going to want to try these.

Located in the heart of Saint-Leonard, Cafe Milano has been a city staple for the last 50 years. Their diverse menu holds a large selection of traditional sandwiches. They’re also open 24 hours a day in order to satisfy late-night cravings!

Address: 5188 Rue Jarry E, Saint-Léonard

Hours: 6 am – 1 am

The Gentile family has been serving their “old country” recipes in this Montreal eatery since 1959. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, they tread the line of gourmet dining and family-friendly establishment perfectly. The famous cutlet sandwich with bomba sauce is to die for.

Address: 9299 Park Avenue, Downtown

Hours: 7 am – 5 pm

As a self-proclaimed “Sandwicheria”, Bossa is a no-nonsense kind of restaurant, letting their unbelievable sandwiches do the talking. Their fresh ingredients come straight from their very own garden and are paired with their stockpile of quality Italian imported goods. That first bite may just bring a tear to your eye.

Address: 4354 Wellington St, Verdun

Hours: 11 am – 7pm

Clarke is the first name in sandwiches in Point-Saint-Charles, becoming a neighbourhood landmark despite only opening its doors a few years ago. All this hype is justified though, as the sandwiches really are that good. And don’t let the lineup at the door scare you

. You are guaranteed an affordable product and unbeatable customer service every time you step inside. Don’t forget to get some of their homemade dijonnaise sauce on your order.

Address: 483 Centre Street, Point-Saint-Charles

Hours: 8 am – 5 pm

Marchigiani is a special spot for LaSalle locals and out-of-towners alike. With a deli-style counter and a butcher on staff, you know you are being treated to quality that exists only in a bygone era. The main staple of this establishment is their homemade porchetta. Marinated to perfection and served on ciabatta bread, it is indescribably delicious.