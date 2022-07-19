Heat warning in effect: It's expected to feel like "40ºC or more" in Montreal

It’s expected to be hot and humid across the Montreal metropolitan area on Wednesday as a heat warning is in effect.

According to an Environment Canada weather alert, humidex values are expected to reach “40ºC or more” on Wednesday.

The federal weather agency warns Montreal area citizens to “reduce your heat risk,” and to schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

The agency urges Montrealers to wear breathable clothing, drink plenty of fluids, and keep cool.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” says the alert.

Issued just after 4 am on Tuesday morning, the alert is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Humidex values feeling hotter than 35ºC is expected to linger across Montreal until Sunday evening. Friday and Saturday are forecast to be hot and bring 13 and 11 hours of sunshine, respectively.

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.