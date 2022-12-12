5 Montreal restaurants to check out before December (and 2022) ends
Montreal restaurants are truly a gift to all of us, and this holidays season, the city is blessing us with some incredible new spots to celebrate being together over good food, good drinks, and even better company.
From wine rooms, to brasseries to homey Italian restaurants, check out the must-try restaurants before the end of December and the end of the year (can you believe it?)
Happy eating and Happy Holidays…
Pamika Wine Room
Pamika is synonymous with bringing elevated Thai food to the foodies of Montreal.
After two successful locations of Chef Pamika’s exquisite cooking, the namesake restaurant has opened a two-story wine bar, including a stunning dining room and large open concept bar on the main floor and a private wine tasting room speakeasy bar/lounge for cocktails, wine and bites on the second floor.
Address: 240 ave. Laurier O.
Phone: (438) 797-2580
Ganadara
It’s a holiday miracle!
For those that were heart broken to see this ultra-popular Korean downtown close its doors, you’ll be excited to know that Ganadara has opened a new takeout location so you can warm your stomach and feed your soul with comfort food as the snowy months start to take over… and the first of many to come, making it the gift that keeps on giving.
Address: 1417 rue Mackay
Phone: (514) 288-1818
Casimero
Cold weather and the holidays calls for comfort food and family time, and nothing embodies both quite like Italian food.
Casimero is a new spot in Litle Italy that serves up authentic food from the Old Country, with live music on the weekends, kareoke nights and everything you need to feel like one of la familia from the second you walk in.
Address: 177 rue Saint-Zotique E,
Phone: (514) 276-1076
Kokochi Bistro
Kokochi Bistro is a Franco-Asian brasserie that’s helping to solidify rue Wellington and Verdun as a whole as an incredibly delicious destination in the city.
The restaurant aims to create a menu and atmosphere that fuses and highlights both cuisines in a way that’s warm and inviting and anything but pretentious.
Address: 5145 rue Wellington
Phone: (514) 303-8263
Bar Pol
The Montreal restaurant scene has always been known for its incredible passion for food and the culinary experience in general in a way that’s unapologetically authentic and expressive.
One such spot that showcases that mentality is Bar Pol, a totally funky restaurant and bar located in the Saint Pul Hotel that shows its guests that food is all about fun and that we should never take ourselves too seriously.
Address: 355 rue McGill
Phone: (514) 380-1505