Ottawa-based 24-hour bagel chain opening first Quebec location in downtown Montreal

The highly touted bagel industry in Montreal is about to get some out-of-province competition.

Ottawa-based Kettlemans Bagel is set to bring its Montreal-style bagel concept to the city as part of its continued expansion plan.

Kettlemans is based out of Montreal but the founder (Craig Buckley) is from Montreal.

Kettlemans’ first Quebec location will open in the heart of downtown Montreal this January, steps away from the Bell Centre.

“Kettlemans Bagel is poised to become a new favourite stop for Montréalers and visitors to the city,” says the shop’s press release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kettlemans Bagel (@kettlemans)

Buckley says bringing Kettlemans home to Montreal is “a moment I have looked forward to for a long, long time.” He says it is “incredibly exciting to be joining Montreal’s world-class food scene.”

Kettlemans has a unique menu of delicious homemade cream cheeses and deli selections, which are built around the history of Montreal bagels that “honour a 400-year-old tradition.”

Montreal’s Kettleman location will be located at 1285 avenue des Canadiens-de-Montreal and will offer hand-rolled bagels, 24/7, 365 days a year.

True to form, the hand-rolled bagels are kettled and baked in a specially designed wood-burning oven. The franchise says it bakes over 9,000 bagels per day.

“Kettlemans strives to ensure each guest’s experience is memorable, beginning with perfect-tasting food,” continues the press release. “The service will always be fast and friendly in a fresh space that provides an authentic, modern vibe.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kettlemans Bagel (@kettlemans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kettlemans Bagel (@kettlemans)

Buckley opened the first Kettlemans Bagel in Ottawa in 1993. Kettlemans now operates in seven locations across Ottawa, Toronto, and Whitby.

Do you think a non-Montreal bagel shop has the chance to keep up with our city’s robust bagel market?

We’ll find out in January.