9 Montreal spots make the list of Canada's 100 most beloved restaurants

A few of Montreal’s finest eateries have been named among the Most Beloved Restaurants in Canada for 2022.

The list, which was released by OpenTable on Wednesday, offers a comprehensive look at the year’s most highly rated dining spots, selected using more than 1 million reviews left by verified OpenTable diners.

As a result, a large variety of restaurants made the cut. According to OpenTable, the list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022 in Canada “is generated from diner reviews collected between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022.” All eateries with a “sufficient number of qualifying reviews and a minimum overall rating” were taken into account.

The following nine restaurants from Montreal and Quebec are featured, along with restaurants from Ontario (48), Alberta (23) and BC (18).

Address: Le Mount Stephen, 1440 Drummond Street, Montreal

Address: 447 Saint Francois Xavier Street

Address: 1201 Avenue Van Horne

Address: 5357 Park Avenue

Address: 298 Place d’Youville

Address: 4095 Rue Molson

Address: 1450 Peel Street, Montreal

Address: 1228 Sherbrooke Street W

Address: 1 Saint-Paul Street W

Click here to view the full list of restaurants.