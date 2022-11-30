4 Montreal spots named on La Liste's World's Best Restaurants for 2023

Montreal’s elaborate food scene is not just enjoyed by locals. In fact, a few of our establishments have been recognized on the international scale via La Liste’s world’s best restaurant selection for 2023.

La Liste, a France-based awards program, is comprised of an international advisory board that compiles information based on guidebooks, media publications, and millions of online reviews in order to present a list of the very best of the best around the world.

In order to determine the trustworthiness of these guidebooks and reviews, La Liste also consults several thousand chefs on their opinion of the legitimacy of the guidebooks and their own estimation of a restaurant’s value.

Further adding to its quantitative method, La Liste integrates online customer reviews of the restaurants, which are given a 10% weight in the final score.

Once all this information is compiled, each review score is then converted to a single grade on a scale of 0 to 100 – the resulting score determines where the restaurant ranks on the overall list.

La Liste publishes three different categories for international restaurants: Top 1,000 Best Restaurants in the World; Outstanding Restaurants and Bistros; and Food Gems, from Uprising to Authentic.

A total of 21 Canadian spots were given the honour on this year’s list. Among them were four of Montreal’s finest eateries.

Here are the ones that made the cut on La Liste World’s Best Restaurants for 2023.

Score: 91

Score: 89

Score: 80.5

Score: 75