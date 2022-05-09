All 19 Montreal spots taking part in city-wide two-week-long pasta festival
If you’re looking to carb load, Montreal’s biggest pasta festival is kicking off its 13-day run this week.
Pasta Fest will take place from May 11 to 24 at 19 different spots across the island while overlapping the equally-tasty La Pizza Week.
Essentially, May is looking very tasty across all of Montreal.
Organizers for the festival say Pasta Fest is “all about showcasing the talent and work” of artisans in the kitchen across Montreal who “work hard to concoct famous bites of pure pleasure.”
All 19 restaurants will be showcasing their best pasta recipe, for a variety of prices ranging from $17 to $40.
Montreal foodies are encouraged to visit the Pasta Fest website and vote for their favourite dish before a winner is crowned the city’s best dish.
Here are all the spots taking part in this month’s pasta-palooza:
- Wine Rosso
- Tuscolo
- Trattoria Gio
- Tavern Les Torches
- Stellina
- Restaurant Polisson
- Restaurant Nasturtium
- Quindici
- Wine Pizza
- Pasta Express
- Pasta Casareccia
- Novello
- Maiolo Montreal
- The Little Italian
- Jacopo
- Il Miglio
- Fiorella
- Donato
- Nice Cafe
