23 relatable memes only people from Montreal will chuckle at (PHOTOS)
Dec 28 2021, 9:38 pm
Who doesn’t like spending time scrolling through memes?
On the odd chance that you haven’t heard, a meme is a virtually transmitted image that consists of a photo (or video) and a text punchline.
They’re great to send to friends as a one-off joke or endlessly scroll through until the end of time.
- You might also like:
- 12 popular movies that were filmed in Montreal
- 17 things to know if you're coming to Montreal for the first time
- 20 cool shots of what Montreal looked like in the 1990s (PHOTOS)
- 17 famous actors you may not have known are from Quebec
Meme culture is immensely popular and we thought it might be time to hop on the bandwagon, tailoring memes specifically to Montreal and its citizens.
Ranging from construction to food, the Big O, cyclists, and more, we’ve created a bunch of Daily Hive original memes to try to be like all you cool kids.
Sit back and scroll away.