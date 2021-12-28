23 relatable memes only people from Montreal will chuckle at (PHOTOS)

Who doesn’t like spending time scrolling through memes?

On the odd chance that you haven’t heard, a meme is a virtually transmitted image that consists of a photo (or video) and a text punchline.

They’re great to send to friends as a one-off joke or endlessly scroll through until the end of time.

Meme culture is immensely popular and we thought it might be time to hop on the bandwagon, tailoring memes specifically to Montreal and its citizens.

Ranging from construction to food, the Big O, cyclists, and more, we’ve created a bunch of Daily Hive original memes to try to be like all you cool kids.

Sit back and scroll away.

Distracted boyfriend meme

Sure grandma meme

Identical Spider-Man meme

Something of a scientist meme

The undertaker meme

Old lady finds the Internet meme

Padme and Anakin meme

Sinking meme

Idiot skull meme

Marge and Homer meme

Epic handshake meme

The future if meme

Drake Hotline Bling meme

Sneaky Jason Momoa meme

Women yelling at cat meme

Disaster girl meme

Laughing Leo meme

Flex Tape meme

Guys on a bus meme

Doge meme

Oprah meme

Sad Pablo Escobar meme

Getting old meme