17 things to know if you're coming to Montreal for the first time

Is it your first time in Montreal?

There are a few things about the city you might want to know beforehand because Montreal runs a little bit differently than the rest of the country.

Montreal is the second-most populous city in Canada and the most in Quebec. The city is named after Mont-Royal, the triple-peaked hill in the heart of the island.

While French is the obvious standout in Montreal, this handy little guide might give you a little leg up if you’re coming to the city for the first time. Because if you call it a “patio” once, everyone will know you’re from out of town.

Here are 17 things to know about Montreal before you come here for the first time.

1. There are bikes EVERYWHERE

Montreal has more than 350 km worth of bike paths so as a first-timer, keep your head up. Whether you’re on any of the city’s bike paths or the regular road, be wary of bikes. Bikers are serious and if you’re not paying attention, you might start off your time in Montreal on your keester.

2. Speaking French is not a deal-breaker

Montreal is the second-largest primarily french speaking city in the world, next to Paris. The downtown core, however, speaks both English and French. Sure, the French language is everywhere (signs and laws) but it’s not a deal-breaker.

Master the basics as a form of respect and politeness: Bonjour: hello, toilette: restroom, merci: thank-you, and une autre bière s’il vous plaît: another beer, please, should do you just fine, to start.

3. You can get beer everywhere

Speaking of beer, you can purchase it everywhere. Besides liquor stores, beer and wine are sold at grocery stores, depanneurs, and even gas stations from 7 am to 11 pm and the legal purchase age is 18.

Despite being convenient and easily accessible the aforementioned stores (for the most part) have a good selection of products as well and it’s cheap: A 24 of local beer ranges from $25 to $30.

4. They’re called depanneurs

Obviously, we have convenience stores in Quebec, they’re just not called that. They’re colloquially referred to as depanneurs, or deps, for short.

Don’t say ‘convenience store’ – that sounds like a trendy new bar in The Plateau, not somewhere you’d go when you need milk, bread, and a six-pack.

5. We have metros, not subways

Similarly, our underground public transit system is referred to as the metro, not the subway.

6. Terraces, not patios

If you and your friends want to hook up for a few drinks and a meal outside, there’s plenty of opportunities, especially downtown. But, we call them terraces, not patios. Start throwing around words like ‘depanneurs,’ ‘terrace,’ and ‘5 à 7,’ and people will think you’ve been here for years.

7. No right on red

Montreal is one of the only places in the country where it’s not permitted to make a right turn on a red light. In the rest of Quebec, it’s allowed but on the island of Montreal it’s a no-no.

8. Leave early: Construction and traffic is constant

Construction in Montreal is a constant struggle. As a first-time, we’d recommend doing your due diligence before heading out. Roads, highways, and streets are often detoured and diverted without notice. Leave early to ensure you’ll get wherever you’re going to on time, especially class. Also, watch out for the potholes, they’re lethal.

9. Parking is a whole thing

Similarly, plan ahead if you’re going to park downtown. The constant construction minimizes parking spots, there are a few gems to be found and be sure to download the P$ Mobile Service app so you can cover your parking costs from a distance.

10. 5 à 7 is our happy hour

Most bars and restaurants offer a 5 à 7 deal on weekdays which is our version of happy hour. It varies per bar and is most definitely not limited to two hours. Plenty of spots have a 5 à 7 that lasts from 4 pm to 8 pm, meaning you’re getting a deal on beer, wine, cocktails, and sometimes even free snacks as the work hours (and the sun) dwindle down.

11. Public transit is $3.25

