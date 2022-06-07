Folks in Montreal looking for a new hotel getaway will have a sparkling new option as of next week.

The Hyatt Place Montreal – Downtown hotel will officially open its doors on June 14 near the renowned Village — one of the city’s most diverse and colourful neighbourhoods — and the Quartier des Spectacles.

In an email with Daily Hive, representatives for the new hotel say that as the vibrancy of Montreal is finally returning to normal, coupled with all of the city’s cultural events, “what better way to live the experience to the fullest and be at the heart of the festivities?”

The new spot marks the Hyatt chain’s return to Quebec and features intuitive designs, a relaxed atmosphere, and convenient amenities sought after by business travellers, vacationers, and families.

The Hyatt Place Montreal is connected to Berri-UQAM metro station, a Starbucks, and is within walking distance to Place des Festivals, and the downtown core.

“Already sold out for the famous F1 weekend in June, it goes without saying that the Hyatt Place Montreal Downtown will be the destination of choice for festival-goers and tourists this summer,” says the hotel.

Amenities for the 354-room hotel include a pool and fitness centre, a 24/7 on-site restaurant, a business centre, and the entire hotel is pet-friendly.

Before it’s impeding grand opening, here are renderings of what the Hyatt Place Montreal looks like:

Hyatt Place Monreal – Downtown is located at 1415 rue Saint-Hubert and reservations can now be made online.