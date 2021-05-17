It's expected to feel like 35ºC in Montreal this week

Montreal started off the week with a little earthquake, and it will be ending it with a lot of heat.

According to The Weather Network’s seven-day forecast, temperatures are forecast to feel like 35ºC on Sunday, which is expected to cap off five straight days of feeling like 30ºC or higher.

Overall temperatures are slated to hover at 25ºC and over from Monday through to Sunday.

Wednesday might be the best day to consider a little evening picnic as it’s scheduled to be nearly 30ºC and offer 11 hours of sunshine.

And while the hot hot heat is exciting, the weekend does have a bit of rain in the forecast, as under 10 millimetres is expected from Thursday to Sunday, the majority of it expecting to fall on Friday.

The weeklong heat in Montreal may be a sign of things to come leading up to the summertime. According to The Canadian Farmers’ Almanac summer forecast, “sizzling yet showery weather” is in the cards for Quebec, where late summer is expected to bring the most volatile weather.

Until then, let’s dig out those shades and shorts for this week’s sizzlers.