Here's how $2M homes vary per borough in Montreal (PHOTOS)

You can’t beat the old adage, “location, location, location” when it comes to owning property and homes. In Montreal, it is no different.

If you’re in the market for a $2 million home, you can really get yourself a great property.

Since demand changes by location, we’re taking a look at what kind of homes $2 million will buy you based on the borough you’re interested in.

According to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), the average Montreal home price (as of April 2021) is $434,000, meaning a $2 million property will put you well over the average priced house in Montreal.

With that said, let’s see how houses range across different boroughs in the city for roughly the same price, according to Centris.ca.

Click through each home’s link to see more photos, details, and realtor contact information.

This two-storey, eight-room, (five-bedroom) is on 3,450 sq ft of space, was built in 1926, located in the heart of prestigious Westmount, close to grocery stores, shops, parks, and schools.

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom spot in Outremont has a driveway, backyard, and splits 2,500 sq ft across two floors.

The house, built in 1907, has exposed wood beam ceilings and a newly renovated kitchen.

This 14-room, 2600 sq ft, five-bedroom cottage was built in 1951. It’s on a quiet street in Mont-Royal and has “tremendous potential for someone to make their dream home,” says the listing.

It has a new furnace, electrical panel, A/C units and 8.5′ basement ceilings.

The small island off the island of Montreal will get you a lot more space for the same amount of money.

This “exceptional private residence” is newly renovated, has an in-ground pool, 14 rooms, and a chic barn.

This open concept home on Prud’homme has three large bedrooms, three ensuite bathrooms, exposed brick, a newly renovated kitchen, and a concrete backyard/parking spot.

This two-storey home is close to downtown Montreal (and Mont-Royal), has four bedrooms, 2+2 bathrooms, an open concept kitchen and dining room, a two-car garage, and a third-floor patio with gorgeous downtown views.

For home buyers looking to get into the West Island, under $2 million will nab you a 24-room house with six bedrooms, five bathrooms (one powder room), a sauna, pool, and a three-car driveway.