Here are some of the funniest reactions to Montreal's earthquake today
Montreal started off the work week with a bit of a rumble on Monday morning after feeling the ripple effects of a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Joliette.
According to Earthquakes Canada, the earthquake was “lightly felt in Montreal” and struck at 7:03 am. Thankfully, there were no reports of damage or injuries, according to the agency.
- See also:
As per the Ville de Montreal, the strongest earthquake to ever hit the city was estimated at 5.8 on the Richter scale and it happened way back in 1832.
Montrealers took to Twitter to question the morning rumble and as the Internet so often does, reacted to the news with one-liners, GIFs, and memes.
Here are some of the funniest reactions to the morning shake.
We will rebuild.#earthquake #Montreal pic.twitter.com/aD1tr0nGvD
— Christine Spadafora (@christinespad) May 17, 2021
I thought I was woken up once again by construction, turns out it was a small earthquake. #Montreal 🙄
— Kira McLean (@kiraemclean) May 17, 2021
Who needs and alarm, when you can wake up to an earthquake in Montreal
— Agentsolo (@AgentsoloOG) May 17, 2021
Caused an Earthquake in Montreal… Literally!!! https://t.co/S6QAkBrPA4
— M. B. (@Bco_75) May 17, 2021
#earthquake in #montreal & #laval
When you gotta woke up from #earthquake instead of morning Alarm… pic.twitter.com/CD6ln2OdTm
— Ajeet Kumar (@ajeet_kumar21) May 17, 2021
sorry I farted #earthquake #montreal
— Sonia (@smilykhmer) May 17, 2021
#earthquake
Everybody in Montreal be like…
Who just felt the earthquake in #Montreal ? pic.twitter.com/E0PfCYXiLr
— Ajeet Kumar (@ajeet_kumar21) May 17, 2021
Montreal magnitude 4 earthquake. Nice to wake up with a lil shake
— theo. (@CanadianJesus97) May 17, 2021
Twitter this morning: #earthquake #Montreal
Me: pic.twitter.com/LE9LeDbbix
— G4merSupport (@g4mersupport) May 17, 2021
Did you hear the #earthquake in #montreal & #laval? pic.twitter.com/k0CuaCU84e
— WE BELIEVE THAT (@webelievethat) May 17, 2021
thought the montreal construction was getting out of hand but it was just an earthquake
— aret 🍑 (@Aretho) May 17, 2021
“I feel the earth move under my feet…” 🎶
(How I woke up today…)#Earthquake #Montreal https://t.co/17yaqNUBhw pic.twitter.com/dBDrg5NOBo
— Rachelle Fox (@Rachelle_Fox) May 17, 2021