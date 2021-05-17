Here are some of the funniest reactions to Montreal's earthquake today

Montreal started off the work week with a bit of a rumble on Monday morning after feeling the ripple effects of a 4.0 magnitude earthquake in Joliette.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the earthquake was “lightly felt in Montreal” and struck at 7:03 am. Thankfully, there were no reports of damage or injuries, according to the agency.

As per the Ville de Montreal, the strongest earthquake to ever hit the city was estimated at 5.8 on the Richter scale and it happened way back in 1832.

Montrealers took to Twitter to question the morning rumble and as the Internet so often does, reacted to the news with one-liners, GIFs, and memes.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to the morning shake.

I thought I was woken up once again by construction, turns out it was a small earthquake. #Montreal 🙄 — Kira McLean (@kiraemclean) May 17, 2021

Who needs and alarm, when you can wake up to an earthquake in Montreal — Agentsolo (@AgentsoloOG) May 17, 2021

#earthquake

Everybody in Montreal be like… Who just felt the earthquake in #Montreal ? pic.twitter.com/E0PfCYXiLr — Ajeet Kumar (@ajeet_kumar21) May 17, 2021

Montreal magnitude 4 earthquake. Nice to wake up with a lil shake — theo. (@CanadianJesus97) May 17, 2021