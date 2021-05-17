3.9 magnitude earthquake hit north of Montreal early Monday morning

Monday started off with a rumble for some Quebec residents as a 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck about 70 km northeast of the island of Montreal.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the earthquake was “lightly felt in Montreal” and struck at 7:03 am.

The federal agency reported a magnitude 4.0 earthquake at the exact same time in Joliette, causing a ripple effect through much of the Montreal metropolitan region.

Earthquake Canada reports automatic earthquake detections on Twitter after seismic events occur.

The federal agency reported a magnitude 4.0 quake at that exact time in Joliette. The agency posts its automatic earthquake detection reports on Twitter soon after the seismic events happen.

Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.0 – 17 May 7:03 EDT – JOLIETTE, QC region — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) May 17, 2021

There are no reports of damage or injuries, according to the agency.

As per the Ville de Montreal, the strongest earthquake to ever hit the city was estimated at 5.8 on the Richter scale and it happened way back in 1732.

Talk about starting the week off with a bang.