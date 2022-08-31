Let’s not hate on September, the big marquee festivals might have come and gone in Montreal but there are still some intriguing food events on their way to the city.

From the largest food truck gathering in Canada to Caribbean dishes, a vegan fest, and everything in between, there’s plenty to be hungry about come September.

And heck, a bunch of them are free to check out.

What more could you want to welcome in the new season?

Les Premiers Vendredis (First Fridays) has been taking place every summer since 2012, albeit in a limited capacity during the pandemic. This time around, however, the summer-long street food party will return in its former glory.

With more than 50 food trucks and restaurateurs, the festival says it is the largest gathering of its kind from coast-to-coast.

September’s edition will be highlighting Vietnamese food and takes place at the timeless Olympic Park.

When: Friday, September 2

Time: 4 – 11 pm

Where: Olympic Park

Price: Free admission

Fifteen food stands are touching down at the Old Port on Labour Day weekend, highlighting the flavours and sounds of Martinique.

During the two-day fest, chefs from the French Caribbean island will be serving up authentic Créole dishes and hosting workshops.

There’s also a domino tournament, a tropical bouquet competition, live music, dance demonstrations, live painting, a mixologist competition, and sugarcane cocktails.

When: September 3 & 4

Time: 12 – 9 pm

Where: Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal

Price: Free admission

Montreal’s Shaughnessy Village will be hosting a market dedicated to the Asian food scene, promising another big edition, following last year’s inaugural event which welcomed 160,000 people over two days (during the pandemic, no less).

Expect another epic journey featuring over 30 authentic vendors from across Asia.

When: September 8 – 11

Time: TBA

Where: Shaughnessy Village

Price: Free admission

The one-day Afro-Vegan Food fest will kick off with workshops and cooking demonstrations and will offer a variety of vegan foods inspired by cuisines across the African Diaspora.

When: Sunday, September 18

Time: TBA

Where: Jamaica Pavilion at Parc Jean Drapeau

Price: $5 – $15, free for kids under 12