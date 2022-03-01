Events

All the major events and concerts coming to Montreal this month

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Mar 1 2022, 4:09 pm
All the major events and concerts coming to Montreal this month
@justinbieber/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Battle of Wits: A Comedy Game Show

Thu, March 10, 7:30pm

Battle of Wits: A Comedy Game Show

Now that the worst of the winter months have left the stage, we can prepare for some awe-inspiring headlining acts in Montreal.

Hoping for warmer weather aside, Quebec has also eased several COVID-19 restrictions, which mean concerts and events are starting to feel the most normalized since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

Currently, venues have a maximum capacity of 5,000 people in Quebec, but that will change by March 14, when capacity restrictions will be lifted.

If you’re looking to rock out, watch sports, or have a laugh in a setting not witnessed in a couple of years, here are all the major musical acts and events coming to the Bell Centre and Place Bell in March.

Bell Centre, Montreal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

  • March 3 to 6: Disney On Ice – Mickey’s Search Party
  • March 11: Harlem Globetrotters
  • March 18 : Sebastian Maniscalco
  • March 23: Bad Bunny
  • March 29: Justin Bieber

Place Bell, Laval

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyler, The Creator (@feliciathegoat)

  • March 1: Dream Theatre
  • March 6: WWE Road to Wrestlemania Tour
  • March 9: Tyler, the Creator
  • March 10: Tame Impala
  • March 12: Harlem Globetrotters
  • March 20: Papa Roach
Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT