All the major events and concerts coming to Montreal this month

Now that the worst of the winter months have left the stage, we can prepare for some awe-inspiring headlining acts in Montreal.

Hoping for warmer weather aside, Quebec has also eased several COVID-19 restrictions, which mean concerts and events are starting to feel the most normalized since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

Currently, venues have a maximum capacity of 5,000 people in Quebec, but that will change by March 14, when capacity restrictions will be lifted.

If you’re looking to rock out, watch sports, or have a laugh in a setting not witnessed in a couple of years, here are all the major musical acts and events coming to the Bell Centre and Place Bell in March.

Bell Centre, Montreal

March 3 to 6 : Disney On Ice – Mickey’s Search Party

: Disney On Ice – Mickey’s Search Party March 11: Harlem Globetrotters

Harlem Globetrotters March 18 : Sebastian Maniscalco

: Sebastian Maniscalco March 23 : Bad Bunny

: Bad Bunny March 29 : Justin Bieber

Place Bell, Laval

