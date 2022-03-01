All the major events and concerts coming to Montreal this month
Mar 1 2022, 4:09 pm
Now that the worst of the winter months have left the stage, we can prepare for some awe-inspiring headlining acts in Montreal.
Hoping for warmer weather aside, Quebec has also eased several COVID-19 restrictions, which mean concerts and events are starting to feel the most normalized since the pandemic began almost two years ago.
Currently, venues have a maximum capacity of 5,000 people in Quebec, but that will change by March 14, when capacity restrictions will be lifted.
- You might also like:
- The full lineup for Montreal's Osheaga music festival has been revealed
- Montreal orchestra brings movie scores to life at Place des Arts this month
- March is expected to have "colder than normal weather" for Quebec
If you’re looking to rock out, watch sports, or have a laugh in a setting not witnessed in a couple of years, here are all the major musical acts and events coming to the Bell Centre and Place Bell in March.
Bell Centre, Montreal
View this post on Instagram
- March 3 to 6: Disney On Ice – Mickey’s Search Party
- March 11: Harlem Globetrotters
- March 18 : Sebastian Maniscalco
- March 23: Bad Bunny
- March 29: Justin Bieber
Place Bell, Laval
View this post on Instagram
- March 1: Dream Theatre
- March 6: WWE Road to Wrestlemania Tour
- March 9: Tyler, the Creator
- March 10: Tame Impala
- March 12: Harlem Globetrotters
- March 20: Papa Roach