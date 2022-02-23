The full lineup for Montreal's Osheaga music festival has been revealed

If Montrealers need any more indication that things are starting to return to normal, how about hearing some news from our old pals at Osheaga?

Quebec’s biggest music festival has announced the full lineup of bands, musicians, and artists who will be joining the Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, and A$AP Rocky at this summer’s three-day outdoor bash.

The 15th edition of Osheaga returns to Parc Jean-Drapeau from July 29 to 31 after taking a two-year hiatus because of you-know-what.

“Time to shine!” reads the festival’s Instagram post. “We are proud to present our 15th anniversary lineup of Osheaga!”

Notable acts include the Yeah Yeah Yeahs joining the Foo Fighter’s Friday bill, along with Kygo, Local Natives, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, Lil TJay, and much more.

Saturday and Sunday will be headed by A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa, respectively, alongside Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Bleachers, Arkells, Polo & Pan, and many more.

Single-day passes go on sale this Friday (February 25) at 12 pm ET, and three-day passes are on sale now, ranging from $375 to $1,450, depending on add-ons.

