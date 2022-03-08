There's a gay bar in London named after Quebec (PHOTOS)
Quebec’s culture transcends the globe.
So much so that a gay bar in London has taken bits of the province’s name.
The City of Quebec, also known as The Quebec, labels itself as “London’s oldest LGBTQIA+ venue for over 70 years.”
The two-floor spot has a basement where young clients dance to 1980s chart hits, an extensive food menu, a draft beer list, a front terrace, and a magical beer garden.
Menu items include steak, burgers, soups, salads, wraps, sausages, seafood, and chips.
The spot also hosts karaoke nights, burlesque shows, and drag races.
The Quebec, located on a small one-block street called Old Quebec Street, has taken its name from the street since opening in 1946.
City of Quebec is open seven days a week, from 12 pm to 2 am, and can be found at 12 Old Quebec Street, London.
