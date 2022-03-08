Francois Legault seems to be getting the hang of TikTok (VIDEOS)

Despite what you may think of Quebec Premier Francois Legault, he seems to be adapting to social media better than most politicians.

While his Twitter and Instagram pages are pretty much what you would expect from a 64-year-old public servant, Legault’s TikTok account, which he launched last year, has been effective in showcasing the lighter side of the leader.

Many of his videos feature him with a jovial, open demeanor. In his latest, he asked his nearly 75,000 followers to recommend local content creators they think he should follow on the social network.

In one of his earliest videos, he asked Montreal Canadiens fans to prove their loyalty to the club while showing off some of his own personal team merch.

A month later he followed that TikTok with another Habs-themed video. The professionally edited footage featured Legault on skates and in a personalized jersey reenacting his boyhood dream of playing for the Canadiens.

Legault’s attempts, perhaps taken out of NDL leader Jagmeet Singh‘s playbook, to appeal to the masses are commendable despite some of his incredibly divisive policies. The Quebec premier has also been using the app, which is largely dedicated to memes and dancing videos, to make policy announcements and COVID-19 restriction updates as of late.

@francoislegault La situation sanitaire actuelle nous oblige à mettre en place de nouvelles consignes afin de réduire nos contacts. Pour tous les détails 👉 Québec.ca ♬ son original – francoislegault

While it is sort of dystopian to scroll past a silly cat video only to see the leader of your province announce that indoor dining is once again legal, let’s just hope, for our sake, that he keeps tuning in to popular opinion and trends.

Watching the premier on TikTok is definitely much more fun than watching him announce new curfew restrictions.