25 things to do in Montreal this weekend: July 23-25

There aren’t too many weekends left in July so take advantage of a fun one with these things to do in Montreal from July 23 to 25.

The loosening of certain COVID-19 restrictions means life is starting to normalize a bit and this weekend is highlighted by a poutine festival, some stand-up comedy (and stand-up paddleboarding), virtual reality, a two-day music festival, and more.

Here are a few things that should be on your Montreal radar this weekend, July 23 to 25.

As seen on Just For Laughs, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Showtime, and The Comedy Network, Scott Faulocnbridge is an internationally recognized “force for funny,” says the Comedy Nest. From shopping to parenting, takeout to TikTok, he finds comedy in every corner of life and will be set up at the Nest at the end of the week.

His shows feature opening acts and emcees from the Montreal comedy circuit.

When: July 23 and 24

Time: 8 pm (and 10:30 pm on Saturday)

Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine (3rd floor)

Price: $6 – $12 on Thursday, $10 – $15 on Friday and Saturday

THE INFINITE is a new groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: 10 am – 8 pm, Friday to Sunday; 10 am – 7 pm, Tuesday to Thursday

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

ECOSYSTEM View this post on Instagram A post shared by Society for Arts & Technology (@sat_montreal) We’ve spent a lot of time inside over the past 15 months, and now you can spend it underwater. Sort of. A new exhibition at the Society for Arts & Technology (SAT) offers guests a calming and trippy dive into a seabed, offering a soundscape we don’t often get to hear from the immersive venue of the Satosphere — a 360-degree dome with a spherical panoramic projection screen 13 metres high. It’s like a movie theatre on steroids. When: From now until August 21

Time: 5 pm – 6:30 pm – 8 pm

Where: Satosphere, SAT – 1201 St Laurent Boulevard

Price: $20, available online Oasis Plage Saint-James An urban beach has opened right in the middle of downtown at the front steps of one of Montreal’s oldest buildings. The Oasis Plage Saint-James, one of the 11 outdoor installations created by the Quartier des Spectacles, features shade, comfy furniture, a seaside soundtrack, and sand, offering downtown pedestrians an impromptu beach getaway. The Oasis is free to attend and allows for alcohol to be consumed on-site so long as you’re eating food. When: Every day until September 26

Time: 9 am – 8 pm

Where: St. James United Church

Price: Free

Quebec’s biggest amusement park is now open every day for the rest of the summer.

Take a trip to La Ronde and tackle Le Monstre, Ednor, Le Vampire, and all the other rides that flip you upside down.

When: Every day until September

Time: 10 am – 7 pm

Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald

Price: Starts at $29.99, available online

Hey, you escaped lockdown. Now try getting out of prison!

A/Maze has reopened its Atwater location, including four themed escape rooms: Prison Break, Laboratory, Military Facility, and Secrets of the Lachine Canal.

It might be a good way to escape the workweek.

When: Every day

Time: 2 pm – 10 pm

Where: 3550 rue Saint-Jacques

Price: $13 – $25 per person, varies per adventure

Sure, you can take a kayak or canoe, but why not really stand out and tackle the canal in a swan?

Besides being great for the ‘gram, it’s pretty fun to float down the canal in a giant bird.

If the weather bodes well, hop on a swan boat and check out the historic canal. Swan hopefuls need to book online before paying for the event to ensure there’s enough space.

When: July 23 – 25

Time: 10 am – 8 pm

Where: 2727B Rue Saint-Patrick

Price: $60, available online

Have you ever felt like shooting a friend with a bow and arrow? Because you totally can (completely safely).

DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow. Accuracy and agility put to the test!

When: Daily

Time: 9 am – 9 pm

Where: 4767 Dagenais Street

Price: Starts at $25.95, available online

iSaute is a massive venue that has over 30 giant trampolines, trampoline basketball, wall climbing, and a trampoline jungle gym. You pay by the hour and literally jump around. It’s actually a fantastic workout and a soaring good time for the kids.

It’s fun for all ages.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am – 9 pm, Monday – Thursday, 9 am – 11 pm, Friday and Saturday; 9 am – 8 pm, Sunday

Where: 3220 Jean Yves, Kirkland

Price: $18 – $25, available online and in-person

After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal is finally reopened.

Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.

Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.

When: July 23 to 25

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online

Maybe you’re not in the mood to go out on the town? If that’s the case, this virtual exhibition of Leonard Cohen might be up your alley.

The online exhibition is divided into four main themes that are omnipresent in Leonard Cohen’s body of work: Poetic Thought, Spirituality & Humility, Love and Loss & Longing.

When: From now until February 2024

Time: 24/7

Where: Online

Price: Free

Ahoy matey!

Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.

When: Every day until September

Time: 10 am – 6 pm

Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal

Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.

With baseball/softball season in full swing, check out the batting cages to get your timing down pact.

Coup Sûr has six pitching machines all throwing at various speeds and each machine throws either baseballs or softballs. They supply bats and helmets and boast an impressive Baseball Town store if you’re looking for some gear.

They offer stellar deals at both the pro shop and the batting cages since baseball/softball are synonymous with summer. When: July 23 to 25

Time: 10 am to 10 pm

Where: 3835 Boulevard Curé-Labelle, Laval

Price: 1 token (20 pitches): $5.75/ 5 token special (100 pitches): $23.00

If the weather bodes well this week, check out Old Montreal’s free beach. Parasols, beach chairs, and a gorgeous view of Montreal — you can’t go wrong.

When: Every day this summer

Time: 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 1 Clock Tower Quay

Price: Free

Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!

Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.

They also have live shows and amusement park rides.

When: From now until September

Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm

Where: 242, Rang, Roxham Road, Lacolle

Price: $16 to $41, available online

This two-storey, indoor-outdoor market is right on the canal and offers fresh produce, coffee, baked good, and hooch for people who want to be as Old Port, as Old Port can be.

When: Every day until September

Time: 8 am – 11 pm

Where: 400 de la Commune Ouest

When was the last time you went to a museum?

The MMFA is showcasing a slew of great exhibitions, including “Riopelle

The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures” highlighting North and Indigenous cultures and consists of nearly 160 works and more than 150 artifacts and archival documents.

When: The MMFA is one every day

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Where: 1380 Sherbrooke Ouest

Price: $19, available online

Take a zip across Old Montreal.

For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.

When: Every day until September

Time: 11 am – 9 pm

Where: Hangar 16, 363 Rue de la Commune Est

Price: $19.99

Aquazilla is a 30-by-35 meters inflatable structure that’s made of slides, platforms, wiggle bridges, trampolines, monkey bars, and flip bags, atop the water.

If the weather is too hot for you and you want a little bit more excitement than a traditional pool, give Aquazilla a go.

When: Every day until August 22

Time: 11 am – 6 pm

Where: Jean Doré Beach

Price: $12 to $15

Saint-Bruno’s gorgeous thermal spa is open for the summer season and it’s calling you to release all those inner toxins.

The thermal spa centre, Förena Cité thermale, set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno, opened to the public last January.

Inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.

The spa specializes in a three-stage complete thermal cycle that will “maximize the benefits of thermotherapy to your body,” according to the spa’s website.

When: July 23 to 25

Time: 10 am – 10 pm

Where: 50 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville

Price: Ranges per activity, starts at $60 (more details online)

The Casino de Montréal, the biggest casino in Canada, has reopened to the public if you feel like strutting your stuff and checking out the wild games, lights, music, and food.

Heck, you can even keep your wallet at home and have fun.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am – 12 am

Where: 1 Avenue du Casino

Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) literally puts you on top of the Saint Lawrence River. You can surf, trek down the river, do yoga or workouts, fish, and much more.

SUP is a full-body workout and a great way to soak up the summer and the refreshing river.

When: From now until September

Time: Varies per selection

Where: KSF LaSalle & KSF Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: $45 – $70, varies per selection