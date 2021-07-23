Curated

25 things to do in Montreal this weekend: July 23-25

Jul 23 2021, 5:00 am
There aren’t too many weekends left in July so take advantage of a fun one with these things to do in Montreal from July 23 to 25.

The loosening of certain COVID-19 restrictions means life is starting to normalize a bit and this weekend is highlighted by a poutine festival, some stand-up comedy (and stand-up paddleboarding), virtual reality, a two-day music festival, and more.

Here are a few things that should be on your Montreal radar this weekend, July 23 to 25.

Scott Faulconbridge at The Comedy Nest

The Comedy Nest

As seen on Just For Laughs, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Showtime, and The Comedy Network, Scott Faulocnbridge is an internationally recognized “force for funny,” says the Comedy Nest. From shopping to parenting, takeout to TikTok, he finds comedy in every corner of life and will be set up at the Nest at the end of the week.

His shows feature opening acts and emcees from the Montreal comedy circuit.

When: July 23 and 24
Time: 8 pm (and 10:30 pm on Saturday)
Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Ste. Catherine (3rd floor)
Price: $6 – $12 on Thursday, $10 – $15 on Friday and Saturday

THE INFINITE

THE INFINITE is a new groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7
Times: 10 am – 8 pm, Friday to Sunday; 10 am – 7 pm, Tuesday to Thursday
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William
Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

Tonga Lumina

 

Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.

Featuring a night-time walk that’s lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.

When: From now until October 16
Time: 10 pm
Where:1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant
Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

Le Grand Poutinefest

You might want to invest in a pair of stretchy pants over the next few weeks, because a giant poutine festival has landed in Old Montreal.

The 12-day poutine festival, officially named Le Grand Poutinefest, set up camp at the Quai de l’horloge every day until August 1.

The poutine-a-palooza offers 20 different kinds of poutine from a variety of eateries across the province.

Yummy.

When: From now until August 1
Time: 12 pm – 9 pm
Where: Quai de l’horloge
Price: Free admission

Piknic Électronik MTL #7 & #8

Hey Montreal, remember live music?

The 18th edition of Piknic — Montreal’s outdoor electronic dance music festival — kicked off at the beginning of the summer and it’s back for its seventh and eighth revised edition this weekend.

There are two waves of events this weekend, one at 1 pm and one at 6 pm to ensure physical distancing measures can be met.

This weekend’s musicians include GROJ, D.Tiffany, Alessandroid, Daura, and more.

Piknic says it will follow all necessary health protocols to ensure staff and clients are protected from COVID-19.

When: July 24 and 25
Time: 1 pm – 5 pm or 6 pm – 10 pm
Where: Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: $20, available online

ECOSYSTEM

We’ve spent a lot of time inside over the past 15 months, and now you can spend it underwater.

Sort of.

A new exhibition at the Society for Arts & Technology (SAT) offers guests a calming and trippy dive into a seabed, offering a soundscape we don’t often get to hear from the immersive venue of the Satosphere — a 360-degree dome with a spherical panoramic projection screen 13 metres high.

It’s like a movie theatre on steroids.

When: From now until August 21
Time: 5 pm – 6:30 pm – 8 pm
Where: Satosphere, SAT – 1201 St Laurent Boulevard
Price: $20, available online

Oasis Plage Saint-James

Montreal beach

Quartier des Spectacles

An urban beach has opened right in the middle of downtown at the front steps of one of Montreal’s oldest buildings.

The Oasis Plage Saint-James, one of the 11 outdoor installations created by the Quartier des Spectacles, features shade, comfy furniture, a seaside soundtrack, and sand, offering downtown pedestrians an impromptu beach getaway.

The Oasis is free to attend and allows for alcohol to be consumed on-site so long as you’re eating food.

When: Every day until September 26
Time: 9 am – 8 pm
Where: St. James United Church
Price: Free

La Ronde

 

Quebec’s biggest amusement park is now open every day for the rest of the summer.

Take a trip to La Ronde and tackle Le Monstre, Ednor, Le Vampire, and all the other rides that flip you upside down.

When: Every day until September
Time: 10 am – 7 pm
Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald
Price: Starts at $29.99, available online

A/Maze: Montreal Escape Game

Hey, you escaped lockdown. Now try getting out of prison!

A/Maze has reopened its Atwater location, including four themed escape rooms: Prison Break, Laboratory, Military Facility, and Secrets of the Lachine Canal.

It might be a good way to escape the workweek.

When: Every day
Time: 2 pm – 10 pm
Where: 3550 rue Saint-Jacques
Price: $13 – $25 per person, varies per adventure

H2O Adventures – Swan Ride

Sure, you can take a kayak or canoe, but why not really stand out and tackle the canal in a swan?

Besides being great for the ‘gram, it’s pretty fun to float down the canal in a giant bird.

If the weather bodes well, hop on a swan boat and check out the historic canal. Swan hopefuls need to book online before paying for the event to ensure there’s enough space.

When: July 23 – 25
Time: 10 am – 8 pm
Where: 2727B Rue Saint-Patrick 
Price: $60, available online

DodgeBow Archery

Have you ever felt like shooting a friend with a bow and arrow? Because you totally can (completely safely).

DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow. Accuracy and agility put to the test!

When: Daily
Time: 9 am – 9 pm
Where: 4767 Dagenais Street
Price: Starts at $25.95, available online

iSaute

iSaute is a massive venue that has over 30 giant trampolines, trampoline basketball, wall climbing, and a trampoline jungle gym. You pay by the hour and literally jump around. It’s actually a fantastic workout and a soaring good time for the kids.

It’s fun for all ages.

When: Every day
Time: 9 am – 9 pm, Monday – Thursday, 9 am – 11 pm, Friday and Saturday; 9 am – 8 pm, Sunday
Where: 3220 Jean Yves, Kirkland
Price: $18 – $25, available online and in-person

Biodôme Montreal

 

After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal is finally reopened.

Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.

Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.

When: July 23 to 25
Time: 9 am – 6 pm
Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue
Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online

Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything

Maybe you’re not in the mood to go out on the town? If that’s the case, this virtual exhibition of Leonard Cohen might be up your alley.

The online exhibition is divided into four main themes that are omnipresent in Leonard Cohen’s body of work: Poetic Thought, Spirituality & Humility, Love and Loss & Longing.

When: From now until February 2024
Time: 24/7
Where: Online
Price: Free

Voiles en Voiles

 

Ahoy matey!

Channel your inner Jack Sparrow and climb through giant pirate ships in Old Montreal as part of a high-flying obstacle course.

When: Every day until September
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Where: Place des Vestiges, Old Montreal
Price: $19 to $54 per person, depending on the type of swashbuckling adventure you choose.

Coup Sûr

 

With baseball/softball season in full swing, check out the batting cages to get your timing down pact.

Coup Sûr has six pitching machines all throwing at various speeds and each machine throws either baseballs or softballs. They supply bats and helmets and boast an impressive Baseball Town store if you’re looking for some gear.

They offer stellar deals at both the pro shop and the batting cages since baseball/softball are synonymous with summer.

When: July 23 to 25
Time: 10 am to 10 pm
Where: 3835 Boulevard Curé-Labelle, Laval
Price: 1 token (20 pitches): $5.75/ 5 token special (100 pitches): $23.00

Clock Tower Beach

 

If the weather bodes well this week, check out Old Montreal’s free beach. Parasols, beach chairs, and a gorgeous view of Montreal — you can’t go wrong.

When: Every day this summer
Time: 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 1 Clock Tower Quay
Price: Free

Parc Safari

 

Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!

Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.

They also have live shows and amusement park rides.

When: From now until September
Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm
Where: 242, Rang, Roxham Road, Lacolle
Price: $16 to $41, available online

Marché des Éclusiers

 

This two-storey, indoor-outdoor market is right on the canal and offers fresh produce, coffee, baked good, and hooch for people who want to be as Old Port, as Old Port can be.

When: Every day until September
Time: 8 am – 11 pm
Where: 400 de la Commune Ouest

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

 

When was the last time you went to a museum?

The MMFA is showcasing a slew of great exhibitions, including “Riopelle
The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures” highlighting North and Indigenous cultures and consists of nearly 160 works and more than 150 artifacts and archival documents.

When: The MMFA is one every day
Time: 10 am – 5 pm
Where: 1380 Sherbrooke Ouest
Price: $19, available online

Tyrolienne MTL Zipline

 

Take a zip across Old Montreal.

For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.

When: Every day until September
Time: 11 am – 9 pm
Where: Hangar 16, 363 Rue de la Commune Est
Price: $19.99

Aquazilla

 

Aquazilla is a 30-by-35 meters inflatable structure that’s made of slides, platforms, wiggle bridges, trampolines, monkey bars, and flip bags, atop the water.

If the weather is too hot for you and you want a little bit more excitement than a traditional pool, give Aquazilla a go.

When: Every day until August 22
Time: 11 am – 6 pm
Where: Jean Doré Beach
Price: $12 to $15

Scandinavian Spa

Saint-Bruno’s gorgeous thermal spa is open for the summer season and it’s calling you to release all those inner toxins.

The thermal spa centre, Förena Cité thermale, set at the base of Mont Saint-Bruno, opened to the public last January.

Inspired by Scandinavian culture, the Förena Cité Thermale is spread over 60,000 square meters at the base of a mountain offering its guests thermotherapy, massages, beauty care, and restoration.

The spa specializes in a three-stage complete thermal cycle that will “maximize the benefits of thermotherapy to your body,” according to the spa’s website.

When: July 23 to 25
Time: 10 am – 10 pm
Where: 50 Rang des Vingt Cinq E, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
Price: Ranges per activity, starts at $60 (more details online)

Casino de Montréal

The Casino de Montréal, the biggest casino in Canada, has reopened to the public if you feel like strutting your stuff and checking out the wild games, lights, music, and food.

Heck, you can even keep your wallet at home and have fun.

When: Every day
Time: 9 am – 12 am
Where: 1 Avenue du Casino

Stand Up Paddleboarding

 

Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) literally puts you on top of the Saint Lawrence River. You can surf, trek down the river, do yoga or workouts, fish, and much more.

SUP is a full-body workout and a great way to soak up the summer and the refreshing river.

When: From now until September
Time: Varies per selection
Where: KSF LaSalle & KSF Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: $45 – $70, varies per selection

