5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, September 2

In 2020, Le Petit Duck Shoppe opened its unique novelty store tucked away in the heart of Old Montreal. Their specialty: every kind of rubber duck imaginable.

The store says that “setting foot in the boutique will bring you back to your childhood and is sure to put a smile on your face.”

Their selection of fun little collectibles are separated into categories like Artists, Celebriducks, Animals, Politicians, Holidays, and more.

When: Daily (Closed on Tuesdays)

Times: Monday, Wednesday – Friday, 11 am – 6 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm

Where: The corner of 398 rue Marie-Morin, Saint-Paul St W

Price: Prices vary

The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place from September 1 to 14, 2021. Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants around Montreal and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame. For more info on the ongoing festival, check out our article When: September 1 to 14

Times: Daily

Where: Multiple Locations

Price: Prices vary The REM at The Canadian Railway Museum (Exporail)

Did you know the largest railway museum is just outside of Montreal?

Exporail also features a collection of 188 vehicles and trains, the largest exhibit of its kind in Canada.

When: Thursday, September 2

Times: 10 am – 5 pm

Address: 110 Rue St Pierre, Saint-Constant

Price: $12.75 – $21.20, available online and on-site

THE INFINITE THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station. Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI. Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal. When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)