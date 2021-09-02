Events

5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, September 2

DH Montreal Staff
DH Montreal Staff
|
Sep 2 2021, 5:00 am
5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, September 2
Xiuyuan Zhu/Shutterstock

There seems to be a little fall chill in the air today, making it the optimal weather to get out and get moving.

If you’re not stuck in the office, here are a few cool things to check out around Montreal.

And now that the heatwave is over, it’ll feel good to spend an entire day out and about. Here are some ideas of what you can do around the city today.

Le Petit Duck Shoppe


In 2020, Le Petit Duck Shoppe opened its unique novelty store tucked away in the heart of Old Montreal. Their specialty: every kind of rubber duck imaginable.

The store says that “setting foot in the boutique will bring you back to your childhood and is sure to put a smile on your face.”

Their selection of fun little collectibles are separated into categories like Artists, Celebriducks, Animals, Politicians, Holidays, and more.

When: Daily (Closed on Tuesdays)
Times: Monday, Wednesday – Friday, 11 am – 6 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm
Where: The corner of 398 rue Marie-Morin, Saint-Paul St W
Price: Prices vary

Le Burger Week

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Le Burger Week (@leburgerweek)


The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place from September 1 to 14, 2021.

Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants around Montreal and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.

For more info on the ongoing festival, check out our article

When: September 1 to 14
Times: Daily
Where: Multiple Locations
Price: Prices vary

The REM at The Canadian Railway Museum (Exporail)

Did you know the largest railway museum is just outside of Montreal?

Exporail also features a collection of 188 vehicles and trains, the largest exhibit of its kind in Canada.

When: Thursday, September 2
Times: 10 am – 5 pm
Address: 110 Rue St Pierre, Saint-Constant
Price: $12.75 – $21.20, available online and on-site

THE INFINITE

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7
Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William
Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

Éco-Odyssée Water Maze

The Wanderer is Éco-Odyssée’s unique labyrinth that has been in use since 2008. Participants are given an adventure map and their choice of paddleboat, paddleboard, or canoe.

What follows is a 2-hour adventure through the wild country of Wakefield, Quebec.

Don’t be surprised if you run into a beaver or white-tailed deer as the park shares its grounds with the local habitat of dozens of creatures.

When: Daily
Times: Sunday – Thursday, 9 am – 4 am; Friday – Saturday, 9 am – 10 pm
Where: 52, Chemin les Sources La Pêche (Wakefield), Qc.
Price: Packages range from $50 to $110

DH Montreal StaffDH Montreal Staff
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT