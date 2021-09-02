5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, September 2
There seems to be a little fall chill in the air today, making it the optimal weather to get out and get moving.
If you’re not stuck in the office, here are a few cool things to check out around Montreal.
- See also:
And now that the heatwave is over, it’ll feel good to spend an entire day out and about. Here are some ideas of what you can do around the city today.
Le Petit Duck Shoppe
View this post on Instagram
In 2020, Le Petit Duck Shoppe opened its unique novelty store tucked
The store says that “setting foot in the boutique will bring you back to your childhood and is sure to put a smile on your face.”
Their selection of fun little collectibles are separated into categories like Artists, Celebriducks, Animals, Politicians, Holidays, and more.
When: Daily (Closed on Tuesdays)
Times: Monday, Wednesday – Friday, 11 am – 6 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm
Where: The corner of 398 rue Marie-Morin, Saint-Paul St W
Price: Prices vary
Le Burger Week
View this post on Instagram
The nationwide celebration of all things burgers will take place from September 1 to 14, 2021.
Burger lovers can head into participating restaurants around Montreal and enjoy special dishes created just for the festival during this time frame.
For more info on the ongoing festival, check out our article
When: September 1 to 14
Times: Daily
Where: Multiple Locations
Price: Prices vary
The REM at The Canadian Railway Museum (Exporail)
View this post on Instagram
Did you know the largest railway museum is just outside of Montreal?
Exporail also features a collection of 188 vehicles and trains, the largest exhibit of its kind in Canada.
When: Thursday, September 2
Times: 10 am – 5 pm
Address: 110 Rue St Pierre, Saint-Constant
Price: $12.75 – $21.20, available online and on-site
Éco-Odyssée Water Maze
View this post on Instagram
The Wanderer is Éco-Odyssée’s unique labyrinth that has been in use since 2008. Participants are given an adventure map and their choice of paddleboat, paddleboard, or canoe.
What follows is a 2-hour adventure through the wild country of Wakefield, Quebec.
Don’t be surprised if you run into a beaver or white-tailed deer as the park shares its grounds with the local habitat of dozens of creatures.
When: Daily
Times: Sunday – Thursday, 9 am – 4 am; Friday – Saturday, 9 am – 10 pm
Where: 52, Chemin les Sources La Pêche (Wakefield), Qc.
Price: Packages range from $50 to $110