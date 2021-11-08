12 things to do in Montreal this weekend: November 8 to 14

If you’re itching for some things to do in Montreal this week, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve already fallen back and ended Daylight Saving Time and the weather forecast has a couple more double-digit days this week before calling for rain on the weekend.

But we’ll worry about that when we get there.

For now, here are a dozen events worth checking out across the island from November 8 to 14.

The Habs have two games at home this week, hosting the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

When was the last time you checked out the Canadiens live?

To purchase tickets for the game click here.

When: Tuesday and Thursday

Times: 7 pm

Where: Bell Centre

Price: Varies, available online

Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition which connects humankind to the rest of the universe.

When: Daily

Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday

Where:4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue

Price: $17 – $22, available online

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily

Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 315 Saint-Paul W,

Price: Free