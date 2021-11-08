12 things to do in Montreal this weekend: November 8 to 14

November is the last month to take in AURA, one of the Old Port’s most popular and beautiful events.
Moment Factory presents the immersive light show at the timeless Notre Dame Basilica.
It’s seriously breathtaking.
When: From now until November 27
Time: 6, 7, 8 and 9 pm
Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest
Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available online
Mor Charpentier/MAI
“Making Revolution” explores the forms of struggle and revolution in the Middle East and North Africa through breathtaking video art and installation. The exhibition — created by Farah Atoui and Viviane Saglier — revisits histories of uprisings through the production and circulation of images.
When: From now until December 11
Time: Tuesday – Saturday, 12 – 6 pm; closed Sunday & Monday
Where: MAI Montréal, arts interculturels, 3680 rue Jeanne-Mance
Price: Free
The exhibit features costumes, set pieces, works of art, props, giant scale models, iconic objects, training, and backstage equipment.
Guests can also climb into a mini clown car, test their balance and coordination, and discover their inner circus artist.
When: From now until March 6, 2022
Time: 10 am – 5 pm, closed Mondays
Where: 350 Place Royale
Price: $16 – $24
Housed inside the Palais des congrès, RECHARGER/Unwind is a stunning new digital world that aims to reenergize guests at Oasis immersion, Canada’s biggest immersive indoor attraction.
RECHARGER/Unwind is an immersive walkthrough experience comprised of ten works by some of Quebec’s (and the world’s) most prominent digital artists.
When: From now until January 30, 2022
Time: 10:20 am – 8:20 pm
Where: Palais des Congrès de Montréal, 1001 Pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Price: From $19 to $25, available online
Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.
Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.
When: Daily
Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 1455 Rue Peel
Price: Free admission
In 2020, Le Petit Duck Shoppe opened its unique novelty store tucked away in the heart of Old Montreal. Their specialty: every kind of rubber duck imaginable.
The store says that “setting foot in the boutique will bring you back to your childhood and is sure to put a smile on your face.”
Their selection of fun little collectibles are separated into categories like Artists, Celebriducks, Animals, Politicians, Holidays, and more.
When: Daily; closed on Tuesdays
Times: Monday, Wednesday – Friday, 11 am – 6 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm
Where: The corner of 398 rue Marie-Morin, Saint-Paul St W
Price: Prices vary
Montreal’s Biosphère has reopened to the public for the first time since you know what.
The large dome-shaped museum dedicated to the environment was originally constructed to house the United States pavilion during Expo 67. Originally encased in an acrylic bubble, the dome caught on fire in 1976, leaving just the steel structure intact. It has remained a unique city icon since then.
When was the last time you checked out the interior of the Biosphère?
When: Daily; closed on Mondays
Time: 9 am – 5 pm
Where: 160 Chem. du Tour de l’isle, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: From $8.25 to $21.50
Have you ever thought about flinging a bow and arrow at your friends?
Because this week, you can.
DodgeBow, the only one of its kind in Montreal, is exactly what it sounds like — dodgeball fused with bow and arrows. They have a wide variety of activities, all of which include running around with a bow and arrow.
When: Daily
Time: 9 am – 9 pm
Address: 4767 Dagenais Street
Price: Beginning at $24.95, available online
As the fall weather settles in, why not pretend you’re on the coast and tackle the largest indoor surging pool in Quebec?
Just because Montreal isn’t located on the coast doesn’t mean you can’t tackle some killer tides.
Channel your inner-Cali and tackle Oasis Surf’s giant waves. Radical.
When: Daily
Time: 10 am – 2 pm
Address: Suite 01 — 9520 Boulevard Leduc
Price: Various pricing, more information online