5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, July 29

You made it to the latter half of the workweek. Luckily, Montreal is boasting a handful of things to do to make it feel like Friday is coming that much quicker.

Maybe you want some free strawberry plants? Or feel like checking out the city’s new food market and art gallery?

Here’s what’s up in Montreal today, July 29.

Focusing on a fuse between a Mediterranean art gallery and food market, bazart offers four distinct experiences at the same spot: gourmet cuisine, an outdoor art gallery, NFT gallery and an artisanal market.

It opened in July, and it’s as gorgeous as it is tasty — go check it out.

When: From now until October

Time: 5 pm to 12 am (Wednesday to Friday)

Where: 969 rue Wellington

The Marché Jean-Talon is always a good idea to check out but for two days, they’ll be dishing out free strawberry plants.

Courtesy of the Laboratoire sur l’agriculture urbaine and Ferme d’Hiver, these plants are perfect for people with balconies, gardens, and yards who want some deliciously homegrown strawberries in a few weeks.

When: July 29 and 30

Time: 8 am – 9 pm

Address: Fermes Urbaines de Montréal Kiosk (#180)

You might want to invest in a pair of stretchy pants over the next few days because a giant poutine festival has landed in Old Montreal.

The 12-day poutine festival, officially named Le Grand Poutinefest, has set up camp at the Quai de l’horloge every day until August 1. The poutine-a-palooza offers 20 different kinds of poutine from a variety of eateries across the province. Yummy.

When: From now until August 1

Time: 12 pm – 9 pm

Where: Quai de l’horloge

Price: Free admission

A boozy pop-up mini-golf course has landed in Montreal so get ready to double-fist clubs and cocktails.

Sponsored by the good folks at Grey Goose, this mini-golf experience will offer ticketholders nine holes of golf and a personalized 1oz vodka soda cocktail.

When: From now until August 4

Time: 4 pm – 7 pm

Where: Grand Quai, Old Montreal

Price: $21 per, available online

Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) literally puts you on top of the Saint Lawrence River. You can surf, trek down the river, do yoga or workouts, fish, and much more.

SUP is a full-body workout and a great way to soak up the summer and the refreshing river.

The weather is expected to inch near 30ºC today, which sounds like the ideal weather to get on the water.

When: Thursday, July 29

Time: Varies per selection

Where: KSF LaSalle & KSF Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: $45 – $70, varies per selection